Asetek Powered ROG Strix LC II Family of ARGB CPU Coolers Introduced by ASUS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, May 13, 2021

AALBORG, Denmark, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that ASUS has introduced a family of ROG Strix LC II ARGB high performance CPU coolers, leveraging the thermal and acoustic performance of Asetek technology. Now tech enthusiasts and gamers can enjoy extreme overclocking capability and whisper quiet operation in a wide variety of radiator sizes. The Asetek-based next-gen ROG Strix AIOs are available in 360mm, 280mm, 240mm or 120mm size options.

When expanding its popular series of Strix LC CPU coolers, ASUS again partnered with Asetek to build in the superior thermal and acoustic performance of Asetek liquid cooling technology. The Strix LC II ARGB AIOs include 140mm ASUS-designed radiator fans for optimized airflow and static pressure, and an illuminated ROG logo with Aura Sync RGB support for customizable lighting and color effects.

"Our Strix LC series has brought performance and overclocking potential to all levels of play. So, when we wanted to expand the offering, we again partnered with Asetek," said Joe Hsieh, Chief Operating Officer at ASUS. "Now gamers and PC enthusiasts looking to build small, mid or large-sized chassis with Strix LC II CPU coolers get the performance along with the RGB personalization and quiet acoustics our Strix LC coolers are known for."

"ROG is recognized across the globe for its premium products for gamers and enthusiasts," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "We're thrilled to continue to partner with ASUS, providing cooling solutions for an array of build form factors."

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com. You can also visit the ROG cooling web page to learn more.

About ASUS ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com.

About Asetek
Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China,Taiwanand the United States.
www.asetek.com

Media contact
Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
+1 408 644.5616
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-powered-rog-strix-lc-ii-family-of-argb-cpu-coolers-introduced-by-asus,c3346515

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-powered-rog-strix-lc-ii-family-of-argb-cpu-coolers-introduced-by-asus-301290955.html

SOURCE Asetek

