Hampton, Virginia Woman Featured in Third Release of Small-Town Sneakerhead Video Series by Hibbett, Nike and NiceKicks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hampton, Virginia Woman Featured in Third Release of Small-Town Sneakerhead Video Series by Hibbett, Nike and NiceKicks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

#SmalltownSneakerhead

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 13, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, announced another episode dropping today from the popular Small-Town Sneakerhead (STSH) video series, featuring sneaker enthusiasts from small towns across America. In the third episode produced by Hibbett, Nike and NiceKicks, viewers are introduced to female sneakerhead Ashley Dawson from Hampton, Virginia, who has 125 pairs of sneakers in her collection and counting.

Ashley Dawson at Hampton Coliseum during Hibbett Sports Small-Town Sneakerhead series. Photo credit: Sebastian Jimenez

Small-Town Sneakerhead launched in 2020 as an unscripted conversation with sneaker collectors, captured in their hometowns offering viewers a glimpse into the world of sneaker culture. In part one of episode three, we meet twenty-something Ashley Dawson, also known as, Daws, who started her sneaker collection in grade school. Dawson first learned about STSH on Instagram when she caught the first episode featuring Tiona Deneice from Buffalo, New York.

"I never thought I would be selected to be part of something like this, but I think it is great that regular people who are passionate about sneakers get featured and have a voice rather than just celebrities and influencers with huge followings," said Ashley Dawson, Sneakerhead. "I was into sneakers long before social media and before they called us sneakerheads. I am lucky that my shoe size has stayed the same since middle school and I keep my shoes clean so I can keep growing my sneaker collection."

"We love producing this series with Nike and NiceKicks because it gives viewers a different perspective on sneaker collecting than what you might see in bigger cities," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett Sports. "Hibbett has always been a go-to place for sneaker collectors in small towns across America and we are inspired by hearing all the unique stories, like Ashley's."

During part two of her STSH episode, Dawson, a graduate of Norfolk State University, takes us to her favorite hot spots, eateries and landmarks around Hampton and shares why it was a great small town to grow up in. Dawson also talks about the need for women to be represented in sneaker culture and how she sees more women getting into sneakers than ever before. Dawson says she styles her outfits after choosing which pair of sneakers to wear and her very favorite pair of Sean Wotherspoon, Nike Air Max 1 97's are versatile with neutral colors and go with everything. Dawson, said that every pair in her collection has to have three key elements; a great story, great colorway and a great silhouette.

"Lately I've seen people buying shoes just to say they have them, knowing they don't truly like them they just want to impress other people," said Dawson. "I can say there is no real right way to be a sneakerhead, just do what genuinely makes YOU happy and not social media."

The new STSH episode featuring Dawson will be released in two parts on May 13, 2021 and May 14, 2021 across digital channels and social platforms including: www.Nicekicks.com, www.Hibbett.com, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

"As sneaker culture continues to grow and evolve, so too does the face of sneaker culture and not just the who, but the where," said Matt Halfhill, Founder and CEO, NiceKicks. "It has been an enjoyable opportunity to continue to work with Hibbett Sports and Nike on this project to illustrate the diverse culture of sneakerheads, including folks from all walks of life and from towns large and small."

About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1069 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear .

Media contact: Wendy Yellin, [email protected] or [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hampton-virginia-woman-featured-in-third-release-of-small-town-sneakerhead-video-series-by-hibbett-nike-and-nicekicks-301289272.html

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)