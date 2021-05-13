TriMas Appoints Jodi Robin to General Counsel; Hires Dana Pierre-Louis to Oversee Compliance Matters





TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced the appointment of Jodi Robin to TriMas General Counsel, effective May 6, 2021. In this position, Ms. Robin will report directly to Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer.









As TriMas General Counsel, Ms. Robin will be responsible for supporting the Company and its businesses on all legal, compliance, governance, intellectual property, M&A and employee-related matters. Ms. Robin joined TriMas in 2010, as TriMas Associate General Counsel and was appointed to Deputy General Counsel in 2014. During her tenure with TriMas, she has played a key role in providing legal support to TriMas businesses, negotiating various commercial transactions, including numerous acquisitions, and managing the global real estate portfolio and litigation docket. Prior to TriMas, Ms. Robin was an attorney with Reed Smith LLP in Chicago, Illinois, and earned a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan.









Jodi has been a key contributor to TriMas over the past 11 years, said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to her advice and the positive impacts she will make in the future in her new role as TriMas General Counsel.









In connection with this announcement, TriMas has also appointed Dana Pierre-Louis to Associate General Counsel. Ms. Pierre-Louis will be responsible for supporting securities regulations and compliance initiatives, as well as the management of corporate governance and corporate secretary matters.









Ms. Pierre-Louis comes to TriMas with significant legal, M&A and corporate governance experience. Prior to joining TriMas, Ms. Pierre-Louis spent the past ten years at DTE Energy Company, where she held various legal positions and most recently was appointed to Expert Attorney in 2019. Before joining DTE Energy Company, she worked for Dickinson Wright PLLC as an attorney, in addition to previously clerking for a Cook County Circuit Court Judge and an Illinois Supreme Court Justice in Chicago, Illinois. Ms. Pierre-Louis holds a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Studies from the University of Michigan.









We welcome Dana to TriMas and our family of businesses, continued Mr. Amato. We look forward to the contributions Dana will make to TriMas and wish her success in this new role.









About TriMas









