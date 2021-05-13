TriMas Appoints Jodi Robin to General Counsel; Hires Dana Pierre-Louis to Oversee Compliance Matters

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TriMas Appoints Jodi Robin to General Counsel; Hires Dana Pierre-Louis to Oversee Compliance Matters

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced the appointment of Jodi Robin to TriMas General Counsel, effective May 6, 2021. In this position, Ms. Robin will report directly to Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer.



As TriMas General Counsel, Ms. Robin will be responsible for supporting the Company and its businesses on all legal, compliance, governance, intellectual property, M&A and employee-related matters. Ms. Robin joined TriMas in 2010, as TriMas Associate General Counsel and was appointed to Deputy General Counsel in 2014. During her tenure with TriMas, she has played a key role in providing legal support to TriMas businesses, negotiating various commercial transactions, including numerous acquisitions, and managing the global real estate portfolio and litigation docket. Prior to TriMas, Ms. Robin was an attorney with Reed Smith LLP in Chicago, Illinois, and earned a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan.



Jodi has been a key contributor to TriMas over the past 11 years, said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to her advice and the positive impacts she will make in the future in her new role as TriMas General Counsel.



In connection with this announcement, TriMas has also appointed Dana Pierre-Louis to Associate General Counsel. Ms. Pierre-Louis will be responsible for supporting securities regulations and compliance initiatives, as well as the management of corporate governance and corporate secretary matters.



Ms. Pierre-Louis comes to TriMas with significant legal, M&A and corporate governance experience. Prior to joining TriMas, Ms. Pierre-Louis spent the past ten years at DTE Energy Company, where she held various legal positions and most recently was appointed to Expert Attorney in 2019. Before joining DTE Energy Company, she worked for Dickinson Wright PLLC as an attorney, in addition to previously clerking for a Cook County Circuit Court Judge and an Illinois Supreme Court Justice in Chicago, Illinois. Ms. Pierre-Louis holds a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Studies from the University of Michigan.



We welcome Dana to TriMas and our family of businesses, continued Mr. Amato. We look forward to the contributions Dana will make to TriMas and wish her success in this new role.



About TriMas



TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol TRS, and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005142/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)