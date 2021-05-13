CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Endpoint Security Software As A Service by Independent Research Firm





CrowdStrike+Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 20211. CrowdStrike also received the highest scores possible within 17 criteria within the report. CrowdStrike continues to transform the security industry with its pioneering Security Cloud offering an innovative single-agent cloud-native endpoint protection platform that seamlessly delivers a full suite of endpoint security capabilities. As Forresters evaluation states, CrowdStrike offers superior endpoint security with a cloud-native architecture. Customers looking for strong threat protection efficacy and comprehensive threat hunting capabilities will find CrowdStrike a good option.









CrowdStrike continues to lead the market in defining next-generation endpoint security and has transformed the way that modern organizations think about security and tackle todays threats. Being named a leader in this Forrester Wave in the endpoint space validates, in our opinion, the vision that was set forth since the companys founding, which empowers organizations to embrace security transformation and stop sophisticated adversaries through the power of a fully cloud-native platform approach, said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike.









The report identified some of the industrys most significant endpoint security vendors and evaluated strengths and weaknesses of their solutions, including the CrowdStrike+Falcon%26reg%3B+platform. Forrester grouped criteria into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence and assessed vendors on a weighted scale that ranked capabilities across multiple categories, with a score of 5.0 being the highest. CrowdStrike Falcon received a score of 5.0 within 17 of the criteria including:















Current Offering: Malware Detection, Exploit Prevention, Malicious Behavior Protection, Behavioral Analysis Capabilities, Threat Hunting, Attack Remediation, Secure Configuration Management, Mobile Security, OS Support, Detection Efficacy, User Experience Impact, Admin Experience









Strategy: Product Roadmap, Corporate Strategy, Security Community Involvement









Market Presence: Partner Ecosystem, Enterprise Penetration













As Forresters assessment states, CrowdStrike has enjoyed rapid growth since it first launched its endpoint security SaaS platform in 2011 in the US. Its portfolio covers endpoint security, public cloud security, identity security, workload protection, and IT operations tooling. Customers continue to praise CrowdStrikes automatic detection and response features and overall effectiveness, especially as the company progresses with an XDR strategy while pulling data in from a growing ecosystem of sensors. Further, the [CrowdStrike] Store is one of the most active third-party app ecosystems in this study and provides additional endpoint and non-endpoint capabilities, extending CrowdStrikes capabilities into areas such as DLP and ICS/IoT security.









Recently, CrowdStrike was also named a Leader in the following Forrester reports: The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+External+Threat+Intelligence+Services%2C+Q1+2021, and The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Managed+Detection+and+Response%2C+Q1+2021.









For more information about The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021 report, please visit the+CrowdStrike+website.









1 The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021 report, Forrester Research, Inc., May 13, 2021





