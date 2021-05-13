Logo
A Time to Celebrate the Students! Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



After a school year like no other, Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state since 2020, will celebrate its graduates both in-person and virtually. The in-person commencement ceremony will be held at Gallup Public School Stadium in a safe, socially distant way on May 15 at 2 p.m. The virtual ceremony will take place on May 28 beginning at 11 a.m.



While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, NMDCA never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward, said Sharon Williams, NMDCA Head of School. And not only did our students stay the course, but they also earned valuable career training that will put them far ahead of their peers at the next level, in whatever path they choose.



This year, NMDCA will graduate 12 students. Two students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.0.



Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across New Mexico and beyond, including University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, and Eastern New Mexico University.



Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasonssome were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.



NMDCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.



Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:



In-Person Graduation Ceremony


WHEN: Saturday, May 15th, 2021, 2:00 p.m.


WHERE: Gallup Public School Stadium, 700-916 S. Grandview Dr., Gallup, NM 87301



Virtual Graduation Ceremony


WHEN: Friday, May 28th, 2021, 11:00 a.m.



CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Katie Lawrence at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].



About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico



Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is an accredited, full-time public school program of the Gallup McKinley School District that serves New Mexico students in grades K-12. As part of the New Mexico public school system, NMDCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about NMDCA, visit nmdca.k12.com.

