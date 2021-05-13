Logo
Palo Alto Networks Named a Leader in Endpoint Security Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Software as a Service, Q2 2021 report.

According to the Forrester report, "Palo Alto Networks is the most comprehensive [vendor] in this study, offering threat prevention, detection, and access controls spanning endpoint, IoT, network, and cloud apps...Palo Alto Networks is an easy shortlist addition for enterprise buyers looking to adopt a modern endpoint security solution or a broad XDR strategy with strong threat prevention."

Palo Alto Networks was among the 12 select vendors that Forrester evaluated for its Q2 2021 Endpoint Security Software as a Service report. Forrester evaluated the vendors based on criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy and market presence.

"As the first vendor to offer an XDR solution, our continued priority has been to invest in and develop holistic prevention, detection, and response solutions," said Tim Junio, senior vice president products, Cortex at Palo Alto Networks. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in this evaluation and look forward to providing powerful and comprehensive protection for our customers."

Please read our blog and view the full report here.

To learn more about the Palo Alto Networks XDR offering, visit Cortex XDR.

About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Cortex XDR, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-named-a-leader-in-endpoint-security-report-301291022.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

