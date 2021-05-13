Gmo Llc Buys Baidu Inc, Global Payments Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: GPN, PRAH, FLIR, GWPH, CHNG, CMD, KSU, RUN, VALE, PS, DE, KSA, COHR, HIG, AMRC, WHR, MNTK, NIU, CHKP, ANF, CNQ, PPL, CLNE, YY, ECH, MO, BXP, ERF, HIW, MCD, LUV, VVI, VSH, MELI, PYPL, API, DEN, AVID, BANR, BRK.B, BLK, GIB, KMX, CIG, ED, DHR, DVA, EFSC, EL, FDX, BUSE, FCF, FFBC, FMBI, FRO, HAFC, HD, SVC, TRQ, MATW, HOPE, NAV, PPG, PTR, PG, SNA, SBUX, WAFD, WSBC, WY, AVGO, DQ, RP, CUBI, FANG, BPY, ARMK, WB, GWB, UNIT, TLND, FHB, SE, AQUA, TME, DELL, JMIA, NVST, BCEI, BCEI, CB, APD, ANAT, WTRG, BXS, BNS, BSET, BZH, CNA, CCNE, CVBF, CAT, CDR, CSGP, KOF, CBSH, COP, PRMW, DRI, DVN, DISCA, EEFT, FOSL, BEN, HWC, HUN, J, KLIC, LPX, MRVL, MBWM, MERC, MCHP, MUR, NCR, EGOV, NRG, NNI, NWL, NKE, NSC, ORLY, ODFL, PBR, LIN, PSA, QCRH, PWR, RPT, RBCAA, RSG, SJR, SIG, AVNW, SU, TROW, TRI, UNP, UVSP, URBN, VLO, DIS, WASH, WYNN, ZBH, EBR, TDG, GLUU, TMUS, GRBK, FOR, PBR.A, CLDT, NXPI, MX, MSBI, VAC, TRIP, NCLH, BCC, NWS, NWSA, VEDL, PAGP, STAY, SC, ADMS, NAVI, BRQS, CDEV, HONE, ASIX, ADNT, CNDT, FPH, RBB, APG, VICI, OBNK, WH, VRT, ARNC, KC, PTVE, VNT, EBC, CNXC, KBE, XRT,
- Added Positions: BIDU, CI, KLAC, ALXN, WORK, INFO, MXIM, AJRD, PNM, REGI, XLNX, TSM, CSIQ, TXN, ADBE, FB, HPQ, TGT, FOX, INFY, MRK, PHM, IPHI, KR, SEDG, CARR, BP, BWA, XOM, MU, ALB, ITUB, DHI, GRMN, TT, PCAR, SSNC, PSX, ALL, BTI, CMCSA, CMI, IBM, LH, MCK, VTRS, PFE, PGR, SM, SNPS, UBS, LDOS, DFS, FLT, KHC, RSX, T, AFL, ABG, CM, CCL, CNC, CTSH, GILD, GSK, MDC, PEP, REGN, TDS, TXT, PAG, WTFC, TEL, TPH, ALLY, CTVA, ATVI, AKAM, AMZN, AMAT, ARW, AVT, CVS, CVX, CSCO, DISH, PACW, INTC, LEN, MET, MHK, SHW, TD, TSN, USB, UHS, XRX, WU, AER, JAZZ, VMW, LYB, BAH, KMI, QIWI, CFG, MOMO, ATH, IVZ, AIRC, ADM, AVB, BK, BIIB, AX, BMY, CBRE, CPT, CL, COST, DRE, LLY, EQR, ESS, EXC, FRT, FHI, FITB, FBP, FR, FULT, GOOGL, KSS, LZB, LOW, MTB, MAA, TAP, PNC, PH, PRU, REG, SPG, STC, TCBI, UFPI, VZ, WBA, ANTM, SMCI, ST, MUSA, AR, MIK, SYF, HPE, PDD, AOS, PLD, ARE, DOX, ABC, APOG, ASB, AVY, BOKF, BMO, BAM, BLDR, CDNS, COF, CAH, CATY, CLS, SNP, C, CNX, CUZ, EOG, EGP, EME, FNB, FMC, GPS, HNI, HAS, HTLF, MLHR, IMO, IPG, KFRC, MDLZ, LKQ, LB, LNC, MKL, NBTB, NVR, NUE, OXY, ONB, PFG, PFS, RJF, STT, TEVA, TBBK, TRMK, UMBF, URI, USM, VFC, VNO, GWW, INT, SMTS, EDU, OC, PRIM, DG, HPP, GM, YNDX, RLGY, ESRT, OMF, MGP, FTV, YUMC, CURO, DBX, CMBM, IVV, SRCE, ATR, AZO, BBAR, CIB, BRKL, CTBI, CORE, GLW, CCK, DLX, DRH, UFS, EWBC, EMN, AGM, FNF, FFIC, HSII, HT, HST, HBAN, IBCP, IP, KEY, KNL, TBI, LVS, LOGI, MIC, MAS, MEI, MSI, CNR, NDAQ, NTGR, ON, OMC, TPC, BPOP, PBH, BKNG, RF, RCII, RCL, SIVB, SMG, STX, SEE, SNBR, SBNY, SWK, STLD, SHO, NLOK, TKR, SPOK, UVV, VMI, WSM, TOWN, KOP, QRTEA, SBH, GTS, NFBK, HOLI, NX, FAF, BKU, BERY, HLT, TSE, AY, VRTV, ENVA, FBK, LU,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, IEMG, BABA, MMM, NTES, DISCK, STM, VIPS, AXP, RDS.B, UNH, JD, SCHW, LYFT, FCX, VAR, SQM, MOS, GRUB, HON, WFC, MBT, SLF, EW, MSFT, LBRDK, AN, RDY, LRCX, BIG, DAR, PFSI, DOOO, ABT, AAPL, VIAC, ENDP, MTG, MFC, OMI, SWN, ENPH, VVV, FSS, MGA, IOSP, AVNT, RY, SKM, WDC, TFII, TAL, WD, GOOG, ADS, MTOR, MTRN, ATGE, DKS, CLGX, FBC, GEF, NSIT, SNEX, ISBC, JPM, MDT, VIVO, SLM, CRM, SLGN, SAH, SCL, FSLR, SEM, KOS, AMCX, COTY, HGV, ARLO, LTHM, OTIS, HTH, AMP, AMKR, BHE, BRC, CRH, CBT, PRDO, CTXS, CMTL, CTB, CR, DSPG, DCOM, ETN, EA, ECPG, ENS, F, TGNA, GIS, ROCK, GS, GFF, GPI, HRB, FUL, HFWA, IBN, IMKTA, JOUT, LKFN, LMT, MOG.A, OSK, CNXN, SCHL, SWM, SPTN, SRI, TPX, TNC, TEX, UTHR, GHC, WMK, WCC, ZUMZ, EBAY, EIG, DAN, FF, AOSL, INN, HCA, DOOR, ZNGA, CPRI, GLOB, BSIG, XHR, GOLF, EAF, SURF, AGCO, ACCO, ADTN, AMOT, AVD, AIT, ASH, ALV, BAC, BHB, BBBY, BBY, BPFH, CACI, CBZ, CRAI, CAC, CATO, CX, CNBKA, CYD, CRUS, CMA, CMC, DHIL, DCO, EBF, ETH, FISI, FCBC, PFC, FONR, FL, GIII, GRC, GSBC, THG, HVT, HELE, HOFT, IIIN, TILE, IBOC, INTU, JNPR, KELYA, KBAL, KB, KRO, LEG, LFVN, HZO, MLR, MOD, MOV, MLI, EPM, NP, NTAP, NWBI, NUS, GEOS, ORI, ZEUS, OFG, PRK, PKOH, PATK, PRGS, RS, RGP, REX, WRK, RCKY, SANM, SCVL, BSRR, SCS, SYKE, SYX, TER, GEO, TG, TCBK, TRST, UEIC, CMPR, WDR, WSBF, WERN, WHG, WEYS, SENEA, IDT, BMA, DHX, APEI, EBSB, MYRG, TBNK, GNRC, VRA, GNE, ALSN, HY, SBSW, ATHM, FFWM, TPCO, LTRPA, VEC, KE, UE, VRS, DFIN, NEX, PUMP, SD, LBRT, CARS, BKR, MBIN, NMRK, BILI, TALO, CPLG, AMAL, KZR, FOXA, SCPL, AMCR, LNSR, EZA,
- Sold Out: CXO, RDFN, CDLX, CVNA, W, LSXMK, HYG, NGHC, FXI, FE, HEI, EXPE, TU, EWW, MS, IBKR, HOME, EWZ, VRTU, GFI, QCOM, CXW, GNW, NLS, IHRT, AAWW, JELD, ARCB, EAT, ITGR, NOC, PDCO, MODV, SLG, WOR, CIXX, CALX, APTV, ABBV, WIX, BEST, NVT, LEVI, CNYA, AZZ, ANGO, CSGS, CSV, CHL, FIX, CPSI, EMR, ENIA, FFIV, FLEX, GD, GNTX, GPC, HIBB, HUBG, IPAR, LMNX, NPK, OPY, MD, PII, NXGN, SRDX, TDY, THC, USNA, WTI, H, QEP, RXN, BLMN, FWONK, PVAC, WHD, ACA, EWY, AYI, AMG, AME, PTVCB, BDGE, BKD, BC, CHD, CYH, ELP, CAG, CNSL, DD, EV, WIRE, NPO, PLUS, FOE, THFF, FLR, GPK, ASR, HWKN, IIVI, JCOM, JBL, MCHX, MTX, NATI, NTUS, OI, PLAB, RL, PLPC, SRGA, SNY, SXT, SKX, SWKS, SMP, SHOO, SYNA, SNX, UIS, UNFI, VLGEA, WW, WST, YPF, PRG, VNDA, PGTI, HBI, OMAB, TNK, MAXR, KRA, CPS, VPG, VC, SUPN, APAM, SFM, BMCH, EIGI, PAHC, TRUE, GPRO, VSTO, SPNE, CTMX, AMRX, APTX, CWK, CVET, KTB, CRNC, BEKE,
For the details of
Jeremy Grantham 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeremy+grantham/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,017,777 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,472,524 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 9,758,351 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,301,960 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 9,392,699 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
Gmo Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $197.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 682,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 507,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,354,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 334,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.551000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,214,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
Gmo Llc initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 585,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 274.63%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 989,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 664.93%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $264.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 617,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 2687.22%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $297.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 236,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 197.27%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,225,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 146.18%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 669,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Gmo Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 90.97%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,115,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 88.68%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Gmo Llc still held 308,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.62%. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.517900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Gmo Llc still held 372,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.72%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Gmo Llc still held 1,106,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)
Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 28.11%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Gmo Llc still held 1,186,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in NetEase Inc by 41.81%. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Gmo Llc still held 1,070,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 75.76%. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Gmo Llc still held 803,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Jeremy Grantham. Also check out:
1. Jeremy Grantham's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jeremy Grantham's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jeremy Grantham's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jeremy Grantham keeps buying