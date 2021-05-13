Gmo Llc Buys Baidu Inc, Global Payments Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: GPN, PRAH, FLIR, GWPH, CHNG, CMD, KSU, RUN, VALE, PS, DE, KSA, COHR, HIG, AMRC, WHR, MNTK, NIU, CHKP, ANF, CNQ, PPL, CLNE, YY, ECH, MO, BXP, ERF, HIW, MCD, LUV, VVI, VSH, MELI, PYPL, API, DEN, AVID, BANR, BRK.B, BLK, GIB, KMX, CIG, ED, DHR, DVA, EFSC, EL, FDX, BUSE, FCF, FFBC, FMBI, FRO, HAFC, HD, SVC, TRQ, MATW, HOPE, NAV, PPG, PTR, PG, SNA, SBUX, WAFD, WSBC, WY, AVGO, DQ, RP, CUBI, FANG, BPY, ARMK, WB, GWB, UNIT, TLND, FHB, SE, AQUA, TME, DELL, JMIA, NVST, BCEI, BCEI, CB, APD, ANAT, WTRG, BXS, BNS, BSET, BZH, CNA, CCNE, CVBF, CAT, CDR, CSGP, KOF, CBSH, COP, PRMW, DRI, DVN, DISCA, EEFT, FOSL, BEN, HWC, HUN, J, KLIC, LPX, MRVL, MBWM, MERC, MCHP, MUR, NCR, EGOV, NRG, NNI, NWL, NKE, NSC, ORLY, ODFL, PBR, LIN, PSA, QCRH, PWR, RPT, RBCAA, RSG, SJR, SIG, AVNW, SU, TROW, TRI, UNP, UVSP, URBN, VLO, DIS, WASH, WYNN, ZBH, EBR, TDG, GLUU, TMUS, GRBK, FOR, PBR.A, CLDT, NXPI, MX, MSBI, VAC, TRIP, NCLH, BCC, NWS, NWSA, VEDL, PAGP, STAY, SC, ADMS, NAVI, BRQS, CDEV, HONE, ASIX, ADNT, CNDT, FPH, RBB, APG, VICI, OBNK, WH, VRT, ARNC, KC, PTVE, VNT, EBC, CNXC, KBE, XRT,

BIDU, CI, KLAC, ALXN, WORK, INFO, MXIM, AJRD, PNM, REGI, XLNX, TSM, CSIQ, TXN, ADBE, FB, HPQ, TGT, FOX, INFY, MRK, PHM, IPHI, KR, SEDG, CARR, BP, BWA, XOM, MU, ALB, ITUB, DHI, GRMN, TT, PCAR, SSNC, PSX, ALL, BTI, CMCSA, CMI, IBM, LH, MCK, VTRS, PFE, PGR, SM, SNPS, UBS, LDOS, DFS, FLT, KHC, RSX, T, AFL, ABG, CM, CCL, CNC, CTSH, GILD, GSK, MDC, PEP, REGN, TDS, TXT, PAG, WTFC, TEL, TPH, ALLY, CTVA, ATVI, AKAM, AMZN, AMAT, ARW, AVT, CVS, CVX, CSCO, DISH, PACW, INTC, LEN, MET, MHK, SHW, TD, TSN, USB, UHS, XRX, WU, AER, JAZZ, VMW, LYB, BAH, KMI, QIWI, CFG, MOMO, ATH, IVZ, AIRC, ADM, AVB, BK, BIIB, AX, BMY, CBRE, CPT, CL, COST, DRE, LLY, EQR, ESS, EXC, FRT, FHI, FITB, FBP, FR, FULT, GOOGL, KSS, LZB, LOW, MTB, MAA, TAP, PNC, PH, PRU, REG, SPG, STC, TCBI, UFPI, VZ, WBA, ANTM, SMCI, ST, MUSA, AR, MIK, SYF, HPE, PDD, AOS, PLD, ARE, DOX, ABC, APOG, ASB, AVY, BOKF, BMO, BAM, BLDR, CDNS, COF, CAH, CATY, CLS, SNP, C, CNX, CUZ, EOG, EGP, EME, FNB, FMC, GPS, HNI, HAS, HTLF, MLHR, IMO, IPG, KFRC, MDLZ, LKQ, LB, LNC, MKL, NBTB, NVR, NUE, OXY, ONB, PFG, PFS, RJF, STT, TEVA, TBBK, TRMK, UMBF, URI, USM, VFC, VNO, GWW, INT, SMTS, EDU, OC, PRIM, DG, HPP, GM, YNDX, RLGY, ESRT, OMF, MGP, FTV, YUMC, CURO, DBX, CMBM, IVV, SRCE, ATR, AZO, BBAR, CIB, BRKL, CTBI, CORE, GLW, CCK, DLX, DRH, UFS, EWBC, EMN, AGM, FNF, FFIC, HSII, HT, HST, HBAN, IBCP, IP, KEY, KNL, TBI, LVS, LOGI, MIC, MAS, MEI, MSI, CNR, NDAQ, NTGR, ON, OMC, TPC, BPOP, PBH, BKNG, RF, RCII, RCL, SIVB, SMG, STX, SEE, SNBR, SBNY, SWK, STLD, SHO, NLOK, TKR, SPOK, UVV, VMI, WSM, TOWN, KOP, QRTEA, SBH, GTS, NFBK, HOLI, NX, FAF, BKU, BERY, HLT, TSE, AY, VRTV, ENVA, FBK, LU, Reduced Positions: RTX, IEMG, BABA, MMM, NTES, DISCK, STM, VIPS, AXP, RDS.B, UNH, JD, SCHW, LYFT, FCX, VAR, SQM, MOS, GRUB, HON, WFC, MBT, SLF, EW, MSFT, LBRDK, AN, RDY, LRCX, BIG, DAR, PFSI, DOOO, ABT, AAPL, VIAC, ENDP, MTG, MFC, OMI, SWN, ENPH, VVV, FSS, MGA, IOSP, AVNT, RY, SKM, WDC, TFII, TAL, WD, GOOG, ADS, MTOR, MTRN, ATGE, DKS, CLGX, FBC, GEF, NSIT, SNEX, ISBC, JPM, MDT, VIVO, SLM, CRM, SLGN, SAH, SCL, FSLR, SEM, KOS, AMCX, COTY, HGV, ARLO, LTHM, OTIS, HTH, AMP, AMKR, BHE, BRC, CRH, CBT, PRDO, CTXS, CMTL, CTB, CR, DSPG, DCOM, ETN, EA, ECPG, ENS, F, TGNA, GIS, ROCK, GS, GFF, GPI, HRB, FUL, HFWA, IBN, IMKTA, JOUT, LKFN, LMT, MOG.A, OSK, CNXN, SCHL, SWM, SPTN, SRI, TPX, TNC, TEX, UTHR, GHC, WMK, WCC, ZUMZ, EBAY, EIG, DAN, FF, AOSL, INN, HCA, DOOR, ZNGA, CPRI, GLOB, BSIG, XHR, GOLF, EAF, SURF, AGCO, ACCO, ADTN, AMOT, AVD, AIT, ASH, ALV, BAC, BHB, BBBY, BBY, BPFH, CACI, CBZ, CRAI, CAC, CATO, CX, CNBKA, CYD, CRUS, CMA, CMC, DHIL, DCO, EBF, ETH, FISI, FCBC, PFC, FONR, FL, GIII, GRC, GSBC, THG, HVT, HELE, HOFT, IIIN, TILE, IBOC, INTU, JNPR, KELYA, KBAL, KB, KRO, LEG, LFVN, HZO, MLR, MOD, MOV, MLI, EPM, NP, NTAP, NWBI, NUS, GEOS, ORI, ZEUS, OFG, PRK, PKOH, PATK, PRGS, RS, RGP, REX, WRK, RCKY, SANM, SCVL, BSRR, SCS, SYKE, SYX, TER, GEO, TG, TCBK, TRST, UEIC, CMPR, WDR, WSBF, WERN, WHG, WEYS, SENEA, IDT, BMA, DHX, APEI, EBSB, MYRG, TBNK, GNRC, VRA, GNE, ALSN, HY, SBSW, ATHM, FFWM, TPCO, LTRPA, VEC, KE, UE, VRS, DFIN, NEX, PUMP, SD, LBRT, CARS, BKR, MBIN, NMRK, BILI, TALO, CPLG, AMAL, KZR, FOXA, SCPL, AMCR, LNSR, EZA,

Investment company Gmo Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, Global Payments Inc, Cigna Corp, PRA Health Sciences Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, 3M Co, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmo Llc. As of 2021Q1, Gmo Llc owns 829 stocks with a total value of $18.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Jeremy Grantham

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,017,777 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,472,524 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 9,758,351 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,301,960 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 9,392,699 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $197.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 682,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 507,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,354,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 334,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.551000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,214,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 585,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 274.63%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 989,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 664.93%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $264.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 617,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 2687.22%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $297.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 236,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 197.27%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,225,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 146.18%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 669,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 90.97%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,115,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33.

Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 88.68%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Gmo Llc still held 308,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.62%. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.517900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Gmo Llc still held 372,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.72%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Gmo Llc still held 1,106,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 28.11%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Gmo Llc still held 1,186,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in NetEase Inc by 41.81%. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Gmo Llc still held 1,070,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmo Llc reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 75.76%. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Gmo Llc still held 803,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.