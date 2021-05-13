NHS Industries Announces Natasha Sever to the Board of Directors and Amends Private Placement Terms

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / NHS Industries Ltd. (CSE:NHS)(OTC PINK:NNHHF) (the "Company" or "NHS")is pleased to announce the company has appointed Natasha Sever to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Sever is a CPA designated in both Canada and Australia with a BCom from Edith Cowan University. She joins the company with more than 10 years of experience in senior finance roles over a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, technology, mining and retail, most recently leading the finance department at Squish Candies; a Canadian Candy manufacturer offering vegan-alternative, plant-based products available online and at 240 retail locations across Canada including Saks off 5th, Hudson Bay Company and David's Tea. Ms. Sever has held officer positions at a number of publicly listed companies in both Canada and Australia and has a proven track record of working in alignment with and to the benefit of the board and associated stakeholders. Her extensive experience with company financings as well as ASX, TSX and CSE regulatory compliance will serve to ensure the company manages its affairs in a transparent and proper fashion.

Furthermore, the company's wholly owned subsidiary Be Good Plant Based Foods now has its products available with an online community distributor based in Coquitlam, BC. Be Good's formulation chef has also completed the initial formulation of its planned keto-friendly plant-based gummy bears and Be Good is working to identify manufacturers for its first small batch commercial run.

Ms. Sever stated "As a vegan myself, I look forward to working with the team at NHS on the roll out of their recently acquired Be Good plant-based food line. The global meat substitutes sector is worth $20.7 billion, and is set to grow to $23.2 billion by 2024, according to market research company Euromonitor and I am excited to be working with NHS and Be Good as an addition to their board and financial team."

Private Placement

NHS Industries further amends the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement to ten million units at a price of 20 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.0 million. Each unit is composed of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an escalating exercise price over two years as follows: For a period of 12 months from the date of closing, the Unit Warrants will be exercisable at $0.30 per share. Thereafter, for a period of 12 months, the Unit Warrants will be exercisable at $0.45 per share.

In the event that the closing price of the Company's common shares is at or above $0.60 per share for 5 consecutive days, the Company may provide notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the holders of the Warrants by way of press release that the expiry date of the Warrants has been accelerated and that Warrants not exercised within 30 days of the date of the Acceleration Notice will expire.

About NHS Industries Ltd.

NHS is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Be Good plant based foods line up of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

