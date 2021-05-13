Logo
VMware Named a Leader in Endpoint Security Software As A Service by Global Analyst Firm

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that global market research firm Forrester has named VMware a leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 20211.



We are incredibly proud to be named a leader in The Forrester Wave, said Patrick Morley, senior vice president and general manager of VMwares Security Business Unit. Following the VMware acquisition of Carbon Black just 18 months ago, we set out to challenge the status quo of security and further the vision of creating a world safe from cyberattacks. We believe this recognition validates both our vision and commitment to our customers to help ensure security is an essential element of their business strategy and is at the core of their digital infrastructure.



Today, VMware Carbon Black Cloud analyzes more than one trillion security events per day across millions of global endpoints. VMware aims to reduce the friction between IT security and operations, as noted by The Forrester Wave. In addition to breaking down these siloes, VMware is focused on setting the industry standard for context-centric security that is built into cloud and user infrastructure. This accelerates detection and response of cyber threats to better empower VMware customers to stop emerging attacks.



Upon evaluation for The Forrester Wave, VMware received the highest possible scores in the criteria of malicious behavior protection, threat hunting, detection efficacy, secure configuration management, mobile security, OS support, application control, enterprise customer base, partner ecosystem, zero-trust framework alignment, and corporate strategy.



According to The Forrester Wave report, VMware offers a full portfolio of device security, digital workspace, and virtualization technologies and services supporting their vision to unify infrastructure, security, and IT management for their customers environments. Its primary endpoint security offering, Carbon Black Cloud offers SaaS-delivered threat prevention, device hardening, secure configuration, automatic attack detection, and threat hunting. Its integrations between access controls, device management, device security, network security, and applications allow for granular, risk-based security policies in support of a Zero-Trust strategy.



Download The Forrester Wave here (registration required).



Additional Resources



About VMware



VMware software powers the worlds complex digital infrastructure. The companys cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vmware.com%2Fcompany.html.



VMware and Carbon Black are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

1 Forrester, The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005727/en/

