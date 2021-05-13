Logo
Chemesis International Inc. Announces Partnership with L4 Sales & Logistics

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

With this partnership, Chemesis will begin its strategic deployment throughout the Pacific Northwest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF)(

FRA:CWAB, Financial), is pleased to announce a partnership with L4 Sales & Logistics ("L4"), a national broker for large & medium size retailers. Founded in 2014, L4 specializes in connecting start-up brands and companies to its extensive national network. The network includes significant national retailers such as Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Camping World, as well as a number of Grocery Store Associations.

"L4 has built an expansive network, and we look forward to leveraging its database," said Josh Rosenberg, President of Chemesis. "With this partnership, we look forward to introducing the VICKI platform and its brands to L4's vast network of retailers nationwide."

In addition to the initial deployment strategy, L4 has secured high visibility publications that cater to large Retail Associations. These publications are distributed to thousands of retailers across the United States, and will give VICKI leads with potential placements.

Chief Executive Officer of L4, Doc Langworthy stated, "Our goal is to introduce the VICKI program to major retail stores and dispensaries in our network. We believe the VICKI program is in a prime position to expand into additional states that are moving towards recreational and medical cannabis use such as Oklahoma, where L4 has already built a strong network."

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Josh Rosenberg
President

About Chemesis International Inc.:

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF) is a U.S. focused multi-state cannabis company, that is focused on providing an artificially intelligent (AI) based retail solution. The Company currently holds exclusive rights to an AI based kiosk which can be deployed in high traffic areas such as, shopping malls, stadiums, transit hubs, workplaces, and large corporate headquarters.

Chemesis holds exclusive rights of the VICKI Intelligent Self-Checkout retail solution for sale of cannabis products across North America. Powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, VICKI is a modern replacement for traditional vending experiences and the first retail solution.

Investor Relations:
[email protected]
1 (604) 398-3378

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Chemesis International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647099/Chemesis-International-Inc-Announces-Partnership-with-L4-Sales-Logistics

