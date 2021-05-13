Halberd Corporation Begins Testing of Patented Process for Laser Eradication of Disease

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces the commencement of its patented extra-corporeal process experimentation using lasers to eradicate disease. This technology facilitates disease eradication without the side-effects normally associated with conventional internal medications. The experimentation is now being conducted at Youngstown State University (YSU) under the direct supervision of Dr. William G. Sturrus, Chair of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology, and Earth Sciences (PAGES) Department. Initial experiments using the laser are intended to calibrate optimum laser wave length and pulse duration exposure. YSU currently has four different lasers available from which to select the best emissive energy power source.

The laser is one of two methodologies Halberd has available for the safe but efficacious eradication of targeted antigens. Halberd is also actively testing to determine which approach, laser or radiofrequency, may be the most efficacious with regard to a particular disease. The research involves Halberd's close coordination of two major universities.

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO stated, "Laser calibration testing is extremely important in order to establish the minimum power needed to eradicate disease targets from bodily fluids while not harming surrounding biologic materials. Dr. Chen, of GreenBioAZ, uses our patent-pending technology to prepare antibodies by attaching them to metallic nanoparticles. The three essential items (antibody, metallic nanoparticle and antigen) are chemically conjugated into a single moiety which can be destroyed either via radio frequency or laser energy. Concurrently, testing using radio frequency waves as well as lasers on E. coli bacteria in various media, including cerebral spinal fluid and blood, is scheduled to commence shortly."

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd Corporation's Chief Technical Officer, commented, "Halberd has two very strong patents covering the extra-corporeal process and eight related provisional patent applications filed in just the last six months. The extracorporeal aspect is necessary for the effective application of radio frequency and/or laser emissive energy for the eradication of targeted disease states. We believe Halberd's proprietary technology applied to bodily fluids could be an effective treatment for all diseases, whether neurological, using cerebral spinal fluid, or any blood-borne diseases. We are preparing to demonstrate that our experimentation will establish proof-of-concept on large pathogens, such as E. coli, and as well as very small pathogens, such as Covid-19."

Hartman continued, "Some of our stockholders questioned why Halberd was pursuing radio frequency and laser eradication of diseases instead of developing Covid-19 nasal sprays and diagnostic products for the market. Covid-19 related therapeutics and diagnostics are potentially desirable products, albeit requiring considerable capital for testing and FDA certification. By the time certification could be obtained, the market for the product could likely be minimal, given the prevalence of Covid-19 vaccines and reduction in the disease prevalence. By contrast, the extracorporeal application of radio frequency and/or laser emissive energy for the eradication of multiple targeted disease antigens must now be prioritized."

"The reality is, because we are a small company, we must be sensitive to market dynamics and appropriately allocate our precious resources and prospects, prioritizing our pursuit of products/processes which:

Provide patent protection;

Offer the most attractive financial opportunities;

Cost the least to establish proof-of-concept;

Don't immediately require expensive FDA approval (such as our soon-to-be-available

VITA-SHIELD-MAX TM Immune Booster dietary supplement); and

VITA-SHIELD-MAX Immune Booster dietary supplement); and Would be most attractive to well-established potential pharmaceutical companies in partnership.

"We have also selected the next disease pathogens to pursue immediately after conclusion of the E. coli tests at YSU. Disclosure of those pathogens, which are linked to a highly visible disease of seniors, must be withheld temporarily, pending patent filings to best protect Halberd and its pursuits."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

[email protected];

[email protected]

http://www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies:

Title Patent/ Application No. Filing Date Status/Document *Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection US 62/989981 03/16/2020 Provisional PCT/US21/22541 03/16/2021 International PCT *Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients US 63/007207 04/08/2020 Provisional Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm Treatment PCT/US21/26386 04/08/2021 International PCT *Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus US 63/013104 04/21/2020 Provisional Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection Utilizing a Laser PCT/US21/28368 04/21/2021 International PCT *Method For The Rapid Identification Of Covid-19 Infection US 63/049441 07/08/2020 Provisional *Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans US 63/080735 09/20/2020 Provisional *Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of The Covid-19 Virus US 63/108301 10/31/202 Provisional *Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus US 63/111043 11/08/2020 Provisional *Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus) US 63/135695 01/10/2021 Provisional

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: