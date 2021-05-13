Logo
Verizon Connect introduces new device to track and manage high-value equipment

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Designed exclusively for Verizon Connect customers, the new sleek, discreet, easy-to-install devices with replaceable, longer-life batteries are available starting today

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For businesses that manage and maintain equipment in the field, the ability to remotely locate and monitor the status, location, productivity and other key metrics helps provide a return on an investment in what is oftentimes high-value machinery. Today, Verizon Connect has introduced its compact, discreet asset tracking solution that is easy to conceal, self-install and self-manage, to help Reveal customers reduce theft, improve equipment utilization and billing, and reduce equipment downtime with a replaceable battery.

Designed exclusively by Verizon Connect for customers who are running their mobile business on the Verizon Connect Reveal fleet management platform, the new asset tracker device was built for easy self-installation, customizable check-in rates, and the replaceable battery significantly extends the life of the device and its value1. Now, generators, trailers, storage containers, yellow iron and other equipment can be located and managed remotely -- as well as their vehicles, drivers and jobs -- online through the Verizon Connect Reveal fleet management platform or the Verizon Connect Spotlight app.

When customers invest in and deploy equipment to job sites -- especially high-value equipment -- they now have a sleek, easy-to-install and hard-to-detect device that will help them reduce theft and improve utilization, said Erin Cave, director, global product management at Verizon Connect. Now business owners in logistics, construction, transportation and other industries can easily install this new Verizon Connect asset tracker device and efficiently manage their fleet vehicles, people, jobs and assets on one software platform.

Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, improving and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Our full suite of industry-defining solutions and services puts innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and helps them be safer, more efficient and more productive. With more than 3,000 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions. For more on Verizon Connect, visit www.verizonconnect.com.

Media contacts:
Krys Grondorf
[email protected]
562-370-0331

