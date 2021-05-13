Logo
Ur-Energy to Present on May 18 at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(

TSX:URE, Financial) announces that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda will present at 9:45 a.m. MT / 11:45 a.m. ET on May 18, 2021 at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit to be held May 17-18, 2021.

Mr. Klenda will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Ur-Energy's presentation will begin at 11:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. You may join the webcast at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QbSzBL0pSTq7VGl63VArBg. The presentation will be webcast live.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

If you would like to participate in the conference, including scheduling a time to meet with Mr. Klenda, please click on the following link to register for the conference https://investorsummitgroup.com/.

About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming, and is in the process of obtaining remaining authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. UrEnergy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for UrEnergy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." UrEnergy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Jeffrey Klenda
Chairman & CEO
866-981-4588
[email protected]

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647140/Ur-Energy-to-Present-on-May-18-at-the-Q2-Virtual-Investor-Summit

