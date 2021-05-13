Logo
Horizon Therapeutics plc Ranked #1 in Overall Corporate Reputation Among U.S. Patient Groups that Report Working with the Company

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it ranked #1 in overall corporate reputation among U.S. patient groups that reported working with the company, and #2 in overall corporate reputation among U.S. patient groups familiar with the company. These results are based on PatientViews annual survey of 207 U.S. patient groups who evaluated 38 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



Every day our patient advocacy team is working with patient groups to support their efforts toward improving the lives of people living with some of the most challenging diseases, said Matt Flesch, vice president, patient advocacy and communications, Horizon. To be recognized by these patient groups who we have learned so much from and whose insights have guided nearly every facet of our work is an honor. We are humbled by the feedback provided within the PatientView report and look forward to continued opportunities to support the transformative work led by patient advocacy organizations around the world.



U.S. Report Highlights



The PatientView U.S. report is based on an annual survey on the reputational status of the pharmaceutical industry and individual companies from the perspective of U.S. patient groups.



The report provides two sets of rankings: one based on responses from groups who reported working with the company, and one based on responses from groups who are familiar with the company.



Among patient groups who reported working with Horizon, the company ranked #1 for:





  • Supporting patients during the COVID pandemic





  • Having an effective patient-centered strategy





  • Providing high-quality information for patients





  • Ensuring patient safety





  • Providing high-quality products of benefit to patients





  • Acting with integrity





  • Working in partnership with patient groups





  • Providing services beyond the pill





  • Engaging patients in development





  • Being transparent in pricing, clinical trial data and funding stakeholders





Patient groups familiar with the company ranked Horizon #1 in having an effective patient-centered strategy, providing high-quality information for patients and transparency in funding stakeholders.



Global Report Highlights



In April 2021, Patient View reported global results on the reputational status of the pharmaceutical industry and individual companies from the perspective of patient groups worldwide.





  • With patient groups who reported partnering with Horizon, the company ranked #2 in overall corporate reputation and #1 in the following categories: acting with integrity, providing services beyond the pill and providing high-quality patient information. The company ranked #2 for supporting patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, patient centricity and quality of relationships with patient groups.





  • Among patient groups familiar with the company, Horizon ranked #4 in overall reputation and #2 for companies acting with integrity. The company also ranked #3 for providing services beyond the pill.





Horizons Commitment to Disease Communities



Horizon is committed to improving peoples lives by identifying and bringing to market medicines that address unmet medical needs; the companys commitment to patients extends beyond its medicines. In 2020, Horizon actively partnered with more than 100 organizations to raise awareness for many underrepresented diseases and to advocate on behalf of patients and their communities.



Company highlights from 2020 include:





  • Announced a $1 million commitment to establish the #RAREis Scholarship Fund, a program in partnership with the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases to support the pursuit of life-enrichment activities for adults living with rare diseasesincluding educational courses, travel stipends for rare disease conferences and obtaining two- and four-year degrees.





  • Provided more than $1 million to patient organizations to support COVID-19 relief efforts for people living with rare and rheumatic diseases.





  • Hosted the companys first ever Patient Advocacy Summit, bringing together 45 advocacy leaders from 32 organizations to collaborate on innovative ideas related to telemedicine. The summit resulted in several programs and resources supported by Horizon to increase access to telemedicine options among people living with rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. This includes support that provided computers and internet access to people living with rare diseases who otherwise could not access such services.





  • Collaborated with patient groups to launch first-ever Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Awareness Week, bringing awareness about this serious, progressive, rare-autoimmune disease. This included the launch of TED Today, a five-episode online talk show, hosted by Horizons Listen to Your Eyes patient community.





  • Created the #RAREis Year of the Rare Young Adult to empower young adults living with rare disease to talk about and find support for the often-overlooked experiences unique to this age group and discuss these pressing issues with Horizon employees.





  • Sponsored and participated in the Arthritis Foundations Virtual Walks to Cure Arthritis, with 560 Horizon employees showing up to raise more than $130,000 for the organization.





About Horizon



Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005750/en/

