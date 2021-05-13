Havn Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement with ATMA Journey Centers

Havn Life to supply naturally-derived psilocybin to ATMA Journey Centers in Alberta and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP)(the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products, is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with ATMA Journey Centers Inc. - an Alberta-based company focused on delivering innovative psychedelic-assisted therapies internationally - to be their exclusive supplier of naturally-derived psilocybin.

ATMA Journey Centers, located in Calgary, Central Alberta and Costa Rica, offer immersive, psychedelic-assisted journeys that are purposefully designed for patients facing end of life prognoses, as well as for those suffering from anxiety, depression and PTSD.

A pioneer in the Canadian psychedelics industry, ATMA was the first private sector provider to legally conduct psychedelic-assisted therapy using psilocybin under a Section 56 exemption from Health Canada. ATMA has just received three additional exemptions for patients, further supporting that market demand for reliable, safe and naturally-derived psilocybin continues to grow.

With this Supply Agreement, Havn Life consolidates its position as an integral supply chain provider of naturally-derived psychedelics for clinical providers and researchers.

"We are thrilled to add ATMA to our growing list of supply partners," says Havn Life CEO, Tim Moore. "Having agreements in place with Revive Therapeutics, The Heroic Hearts Project, Health Tech Connex and now ATMA, we are seeing a surge in demand for clinical and lab use of naturally-derived compounds, nicely underpinning our business model. As an increasing number of studies support the efficacy of therapeutic psychedelics, the global interest in these compounds can only expand, and with our growing facility now fully operational in Jamaica, Havn Life is well positioned to meet this demand," he adds.

"We're very pleased to build this relationship with Havn Life," says ATMA Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Vu Tran. "As our roster of patients continues to grow, our Journey Centers will require a standardized and sustainable source of naturally-derived psilocybin, and Havn Life is the ideal partner to fulfil this requirement," he adds.

Any transactions to be completed pursuant to the Supply Agreement, including any supply of psilocybin thereunder, will be subject to compliance with any and all applicable laws and regulations, including those of Health Canada.

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural healthcare products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

About ATMA Journey Centers Inc.

ATMA is a private healthcare company with the mission of delivering effective and innovative healing and transformative experiences that awaken the inner healer and promote a deeper connection with the self, with others, and with the beauty of the world. ATMA was the first private sector service provider in Canada to conduct legal psychedelic-assisted therapy for a palliative care patient under the approval of Health Canada's section 56(1) exemption. Find out more at Atmajourney.com.

