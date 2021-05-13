Logo
Energy Recovery's Inaugural ESG Report Shortlisted for CRRA's Best 1st Time Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report has been shortlisted for Best 1st Time Sustainability Report by the Corporate Register Reporting Awards (CRRA) along with eight other corporations across the globe.

Published in September 2020, the report details Energy Recovery's multi-pronged approach to enhancing sustainability and its ESG performance. The CRRA is the world's only annual, global online award program for corporate responsibility reporting, decided by the vote of more than 65,000 industry members.

"Energy Recovery's core mission is creating innovative industrial products to make our customers' businesses more environmentally sustainable at reduced cost. With our pressure exchanger technology, we can reduce energy consumption and emissions while increasing system reliability and lowering overall operating costs across a variety of industries," said Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer of Energy Recovery. "We're honored by Corporate Register's recognition and look forward to sharing additional updates on the results of our materiality assessment and performance in our next ESG report later this year."

Mr. Ballard is a speaker at the upcoming Reuters Responsible Business 2021 event, a gathering of global CEOs, policymakers, chief sustainability officers, NGOs and investors driving change worldwide.

Energy Recovery's ESG report, covering fiscal year 2019, is aligned with leading sustainability frameworks and reporting standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). Highlights include:

  • 12.4 million metric tons of carbon emissions were avoided due to Energy Recovery's PX Pressure Exchanger energy recovery devices, equal to removing more than 2.5 million passenger vehicles from the road.
  • 89% of total product revenue generated from renewable energy and energy efficiency-related products.
  • 100% of waste metal from Energy Recovery's operations is recycled.
  • 93% of employees were retained in 2019 concurrent with 38% headcount growth.

Voting for the CRRA 2021 will continue through June, with winners announced this summer. Corporate Register is a free resource, and all registered Corporate Register users are eligible to vote for the winners. Energy Recovery will publish its second ESG report this fall.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Contact

[email protected]
+1 (510) 219-8462

SOURCE: Energy Recovery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647144/Energy-Recoverys-Inaugural-ESG-Report-Shortlisted-for-CRRAs-Best-1st-Time-Sustainability-Report

