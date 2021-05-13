Logo
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and Raises $428 Million in Additional Equity Capital

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (AMC or the Company), announced today that it has completed its previously announced 43 million share at-the-market equity program launched on April 29. AMC raisedapproximately$428 million of new equity capital, before commissions and fees, at an average price of $9.94 per share.



Commenting on the capital raise, AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said, Bringing in an additional $428 million of new equity capital will immediately buttress and fortify our liquidity profile. The additional cash raised puts AMC in a stronger position to tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.



About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.



AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.



Website Information



This press release, along with other news about AMC, is available at www.amctheatres.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about AMC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information when posted to our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts.



Category: Company Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005764/en/

