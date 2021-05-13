AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and Raises $428 Million in Additional Equity Capital





AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (AMC or the Company), announced today that it has completed its previously announced 43 million share at-the-market equity program launched on April 29. AMC raisedapproximately$428 million of new equity capital, before commissions and fees, at an average price of $9.94 per share.









Commenting on the capital raise, AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said, Bringing in an additional $428 million of new equity capital will immediately buttress and fortify our liquidity profile. The additional cash raised puts AMC in a stronger position to tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.









About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.









AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.









