Jade Leader Posts New Sky Jade(c) Test Product Video

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. ( TSXV:JADE, Financial) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce updates of both its photo and video galleries (www.jadeleader.ca) reflecting test product developments on our new "Sky Jade" material. The new imagery entitled "Revealing Sky Jades, Wyoming" is designed to enhance appreciation of Sky Jade by focusing in detail on newly-mined samples that have been slabbed and carved into standard Jade products such as bangles, beads, pendants and ear ornaments. The Sky Jade test products show consistently fine, cryptocrystalline grain with high translucency and well saturated colors varying between a medium to heavily saturated green, with color patterns conducive to different carving styles. These benchmark products should enable establishing Sky Jade's valuation and position in the world Jade market. An introduction to Sky Jade was published by Jade Leader in August 2020 (See NR# 20-05, August 17, 2020).

"Revealing Sky Jades, Wyoming" (www.Jadeleader.ca and Revealing Sky Jades of Wyoming) focuses on communicating in detail the texture, color, grain, translucency and workability of this new nephrite Jade material by tracing the preparation process from raw sample through slabbing through carving into benchmark market-ready products. Test work was conducted in-house by Company personnel with assistance from an independent, internationally recognized carver. A gallery of high quality still photographs taken concurrent with the video filming has also been posted (www.Jadeleader.ca and Sky Jade Gallery Wyoming).

"We were so excited by the test carving of our Sky Jade that we decided to produce this new "Revealing Sky Jades" video so the international community of jade collectors, jade carvers and jewelry designers could fully appreciate the potential of this fine new material," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. ""Revealing Sky Jades" follows the test-carving process step by step as it reveals the beauty and workability of Sky Jade to both layman and expert. In combination with our enthusiastically received "Quest for Sky Jades, Wyoming" video, we now have a strong web-based informational platform that documents the full "mountain to finished product" history of this remarkable new material, which should greatly enhance our ability to advance Jade Leader as the premier investment vehicle in the Jade space".

About Sky Jade

Sky Jade is a nephrite Jade material discovered in 2019 by Jade Leader in Fremont County, Wyoming through a systematic regional exploration program designed to recognize new in-situ Jade occurrences in the historic Wyoming Jade province. Jade Leader currently controls 5 projects totaling in excess of 2,000 acres of mining claims in Wyoming that, amongst other targets, cover the entire extent of the known Sky Jade occurrence.

The Sky Jade Zone was mapped and sampled in 2019-2020 over 49 feet (15 meters) of strike length, with Jade occurring as irregular lenses, nodules and pods within shear zones flanking an intrusive dyke. The Sky Jade occurs along the intrusive contact and in quartz veins and fracture fillings extending up to 2 meters into the country rock from the intrusive body. Samples were collected in two distinct well- exposed parts of the system, located some 13 meters apart. The zone remains open for further exploration and Sky Jade harvesting in all directions.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company's Jade projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras maintained full chain of custody of sampling material during the testing process and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles and mainstream publications have suggested that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc Hons Geology, P.Geol and also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years experience. Jade leader has leveraged this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and jade carving knowledge to build a current portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which nephrite jade with various characteristics have now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

