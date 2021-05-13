Former NBA Champion Rick Mahorn Is Latest Pro Athlete To Join Vegaswinners New Podcast "Krush House"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, is releasing its fourth episode of its new podcast, "Krush House" Friday evening, May 14th, 2021 on its website www.vegaswinners.com

"Krush House" has been featuring sports legends on a weekly basis since its inception and this week former NBA power forward Rick Mahorn jumps into the hot seat alongside podcast hosts Wayne Allyn Root, Frank Nicotero and Angelica Bridges.

Rick Mahorn played power forward and center for the Washington Bullets, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Nets over a memorable and successful 18-year NBA career as a player. Rick was an NBA champion with the 1989, "BAD-BOYS," and was dubbed by Piston game announcer George Blaha as the "Baddest Bad Boy of them all." Rick had multiple championships as a coach with the WNBA (2x) and BIG3, currently an on-air analyst for the Detroit Pistons, works as a co-host/analyst on SiriusXM NBA radio and Compass Sports radio as an analyst for college basketball games.

This week's episode will feature the latest sports betting picks for this weekend's MLB games and Rick's preview of the upcoming NBA playoffs.

"I'm not shy about my opinions so it's always quite the exchange when I'm chatting with other sports fanatics," said Rick Mahorn, NBA analyst. He added, "I'm really looking forward to the upcoming NBA Playoffs. Nothing beats the intensity of the Playoffs and the adrenaline of fans back in the stands. The fans feed off the players and the players feed off the fans. It's also going to be interesting to see how the NBA markets sports betting and its partners."

"Krush House" airs on Friday evenings on https://vegaswinners.com and features the company's CEO Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas Sports Handicapping and "America's Oddsmaker," former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges and comedian Frank Nicotero. To date, "Krush House" special guest analysts have included MLB's All-Time Hits Leader Pete Rose, former NFL Quarterback, NFC Player of the Year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski and former NFL Quarterback and ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

