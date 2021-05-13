Logo
SFLMaven Announces Promotional Partnership with eBay, Driving Record Mother's Day Week Sales of $278,000

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Preferred Placement of Key Products on eBay's Homepage for its Annual Mother's Day Holiday Sale Helped Drive Robust Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced record 2021 weekly sales driven by the Mother's Day holiday, benefitting through preferred product placements on the eBay homepage.

"SFLMaven's solid relationship with eBay, taken in tandem with its longstanding reputation for quality and customer service, led to preferred placement of its products by eBay on the eBay.com homepage during the annual Mother's Day sale - a significant jewelry shopping holiday," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven.

"This exciting premium placement drove significant traffic and boosted sales during one of the most exciting holidays of the year for the jewelry industry. We saw our differentiated inventory drive sales of several high value items in the week leading up to Mother's Day, including a $7,213 diamond cocktail ring and a $7,399 diamond cluster quarters watch.

"This robust surge of new customers, many of whom were exposed to our store for the first time, has created a potential recurring revenue opportunity as we continue to market to them on a regular basis. I look forward to a continued close working relationship with eBay to create value for both their online shoppers and our valued shareholders," concluded Ladin.

image-20210512133656-1.png

Pictured Above: 18k White Gold 7.42CT VS1/F Diamond Cluster Cocktail Ring, which sold for $7,213 on the SFL Maven eBay store in the week leading up to Mother's Day.

image-20210512133702-2.png

Pictured Above: 18k Yellow Hold 14.54CT VS Diamond Cluster Ladies Quartz Watch, which sold for $7,399 on the SFL Maven eBay store in the week leading up to Mother's Day.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmaven.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Public Relations Contact:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646978/SFLMaven-Announces-Promotional-Partnership-with-eBay-Driving-Record-Mothers-Day-Week-Sales-of-278000

