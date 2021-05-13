Logo
Touchstone Bank Adds to the Richmond-MSA Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., May 13, 2021

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA), is pleased to announce Mr. William (Billy) Harper as its SVP, Regional Market Executive of the Richmond, Virginia market. Mr. Harper has over 8 years of executive banking experience, most recently with SunTrust's (now Truist) Central Virginia Commercial Banking Group. Prior to Suntrust, Mr. Harper worked with companies in the Engineering & Construction, and Building Materials sectors at BB&T Capital Markets. Mr. Harper also held internships with Trinity Capital in Los Angeles and Morgan Stanley in New York as well as sales roles with Sterns Corporation in Atlanta, GA. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Hampden-Sydney College and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary.

Bankshares (PRNewsfoto/Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.)

"We are excited to have Billy join the team at Touchstone Bank serving the Richmond-MSA. He is a well trusted advisor for his clients and is committed to making a difference in the community," said James Black, President & CEO. Black added, "Billy's experience, mindset, and values are a natural fit with our business model. He joins a team of professionals and will be under the leadership of EVP, Chief Lending Officer, Sean Link. Sean joined the Touchstone Bank executive team this past December and is leading the charge for our market expansion. The combination of their leadership and passion, will give clients the opportunity to experience next level customer service in the Richmond-MSA." Sean Link commented, "Billy brings a deep knowledge of the market and a personal style, that along with his seasoned business experience, are the assets needed to best serve our customers."

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. The formation of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. was finalized on July 1, 2020 with a one-for-one share exchange of Touchstone Bank preferred and common shares with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. preferred and common shares, respectively Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has eleven branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touchstone-bank-adds-to-the-richmond-msa-team-301291057.html

SOURCE Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

