Trend Micro Named a Leader in Endpoint Security Software-as-a-Service

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Independent research firm gives company highest possible score in threat prevention criterion

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 13, 2021

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it was named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021, which evaluated 12 of the top providers in the space, for its endpoint security offering, Apex One.

To read a full copy of the report, The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Software as a Service, Q2 2021, please click here: https://resources.trendmicro.com/Forrester-Endpoint-Leadership-Report.html

The Forrester report gave an evaluation of Trend Micro's Apex One, which it described as offering "comprehensive endpoint threat prevention, threat detection, secure configuration, attack response, and data security capabilities within a wider portfolio of security products and services."

Endpoint security is an increasingly important part of organizations' multi-layered threat defense posture, requiring exceptional visibility and cross-generational threat detection capabilities to mitigate the risk posed by sophisticated threat actors.

"Over the past year, SaaS endpoint security and XDR have played a crucial role in keeping organizations and their distributed workforces secure as threat actors probe for new gaps in protection," said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. "We believe being named a Leader by a respected independent authority speaks volumes about our product, vision and ability to deliver value for customers in a highly competitive market."

"Buyers enjoy complete feature parity between the company's on-premises and managed versions of Apex Central, allowing for easy transitions during the 'hybrid' phase." "[Trend Micro's] extended detection capabilities are robust and accessible from Trend Micro Vision One" The report states that Trend Micro Vision One provides "a separate console designed to consume telemetry and environment data from Trend Micro and third parties spanning network, cloud workload, email, and endpoint sources."

"Forrester expects Trend Micro will continue to serve large organizations well, especially those with comprehensive endpoint security requirements," the report's profile of Trend Micro concluded.

Overall, Trend Micro received the maximum score possible (5.0) in the Threat Prevention criterion and in a total of 14 criteria of evaluation including: Malicious Behavior Protection, Extended Detection Breadth, Mobile Security, Data Security, Product Roadmap, and Enterprise Penetration.

Trend Micro Vision One, a foundational part of the company's cybersecurity platform, delivers visibility and cross detection and response (XDR). It uses telemetry from endpoints in addition to email, servers, cloud workloads and networks to correlate detections and built-in threat intelligence.

The SaaS model offers a more agile, low maintenance delivery model increasingly favored by organizations and their remote workforces. The Trend Micro Vision One provides organizations with the increased visibility they need across all security layers to enable faster detection and response.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-named-a-leader-in-endpoint-security-software-as-a-service-301291072.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

