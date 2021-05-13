RiceBran Technologies to Present at BMO Capital Markets 16 Annual Farm to Market Conference

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, today announced that it will present virtually at the BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman, and Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a group presentation at 1:20 p.m. EDT. The presentation will be webcast live at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-f2m-ricebrantechnologies#/. A replay of the presentation will also be available for a limited time on the Company's website. Additionally, management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We create and produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

[email protected]

646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183

