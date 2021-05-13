Tupperware Brands Corporation Participating in Jefferies Virtual Social Selling Summit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tupperware Brands Corporation Participating in Jefferies Virtual Social Selling Summit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Sandra Harris, will be speaking at the Jefferies Virtual Social Selling Summit on May 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)

This participation will be a fireside chat format and will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional, and environmentally responsible products. Founded in 1946, the Company's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves, and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, the Company's products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through approximately 3.2 million independent sales force members around the world. Worldwide, the Company engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand name and beauty products through the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. Each brand manufactures and/or markets a broad line of high-quality products. The Company primarily uses a direct selling business model to distribute and market products, while continuing to expand digital platforms and business-to-business distribution channels. Through personal connections, product demonstrations, and understanding of consumer needs, the Company's sales force members have been selling products to customers for over 75 years.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-participating-in-jefferies-virtual-social-selling-summit-301291075.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)