WidePoint to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2021

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management (IdM) and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

WidePoint's management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 18th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time (5:45 a.m. Pacific time). The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint's management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at [email protected] or 949-574-3860.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

