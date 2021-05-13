Logo
Enterprise Holdings and Comarch Discuss the Customer Experience & Loyalty

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, today released a NEW episode of its vodcast,Coffee with Comarch Loyalty, featuring Patsy Rey, who has spent nearly 30 years fostering customer loyalty at Enterprise Holdings.

In this episode, Comarch's Head of Loyalty Strategy Consulting, Bindu Gupta, interviews Patsy Rey, Loyalty Marketing Director at Enterprise.

Rey discusses the difficulties Enterprise faced as a result of COVID-19 and how the brand changed its strategy to focus more on the customer's needs. "It was fantastic to see how we and so many other companies in a variety of industries were able to pivot and shift to adapt to the conditions that were out there," said Patsy. "Brands really did embrace a new strategy and put the customer at the center of everything they were doing."

Tune in as Gupta and Rey discuss the resurgence of the road trip, communicating with customers, and "future-proofing" loyalty programs.

Watch episode 2 on-demand now.

"From the impact of the pandemic on customer loyalty to insider stories from loyalty program managers, our new vodcast series is perfect for anyone who wants to learn more about some of the most successful loyalty programs and the strategies behind them," said Bindu Gupta, host of Coffee with Comarch Loyalty. "We plan to offer listeners behind-the-scenes insights, trend analysis, and much more from experts who are passionate about the power of customer loyalty all during your coffee break."

Subscribe nowto stay updated as new episodes are released! Episode 3 will be released in June, and will feature an executive from ExxonMobil.

About Comarch

Founded in 1993, Comarch has over 25 years of experience in designing, implementing, and integrating IT solutions for enterprises in a variety of industries: airlines, travel companies, telecoms, financial institutions, as well as retail and consumer goods companies. Comarch's Loyalty & Marketing portfolio is an advanced set of solutions dedicated to marketing processes and activities, building loyalty, and maximizing engagement. Aside from best-in-class technology and product sets, Comarch also offers a full suite of managed services to guide customers throughout the entire loyalty program lifecycle. With thousands of successfully completed projects, 20 data center locations, and more than 6,500 employees in over 90 offices around the world, Comarch has the support and infrastructure necessary for high-volume rollouts.

Visit us at loyalty.comarch.com or LinkedIn.

Contact: Hannah Glock, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-holdings-and-comarch-discuss-the-customer-experience--loyalty-301291078.html

SOURCE Comarch

