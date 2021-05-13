Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates Shore Fire Media Clients Carole King and Todd Rundgren on their Inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulates Shore Fire Media (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin) clients Carole King and Todd Rundgren on their inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Working with artists like Carole King and Todd Rundgren is why we all got into this business, and we couldn't be more thrilled for them," said Marilyn Laverty, CEO of Shore Fire Media.

Ms. King has been inducted for the second time. She was inducted to the Rock Hall in 1990 as a songwriter with her writing partner and former husband Gerry Goffin. She is now also entering as an individual performing artist.

Todd Rundgren, legendary recording artist, producer, songwriter and tech pioneer, said, "I'm happy for my fans. They've wanted this for a long time."

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The Induction Ceremony will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max at a later date.

About Shore Fire Media

Shore Fire Media is the music industry's leading PR firm, representing music artists and cultural tastemakers at the top of their fields. Shore Fire Media was one of only two music PR agencies listed in the most recent New York Observer's prestigious annual "Power 50" rankings of PR firms in the country. Shore Fire's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville wield extensive and varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, social media personalities and cultural institutions.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

