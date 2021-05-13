VAPRs Oasis Spectrum Expands Premium CBD Oil Line Adding Two New Vertical Markets

SPRING HILL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR) www.vaporbrandsint.com has expanded the Oasis Spectrum line of premium oils to include two new products based on the overwhelmingly positive response to its premium Massage Oil launched last October.





The new products leverage Oasis Spectrums proprietary formulations of the highest quality CBD, Almond and Apricot oils, their processes of production, and marketing capabilities.

The expansion is in step with plans to provide healthy lifestyle products under the Oasis Spectrum banner since it acquired the brand.

The new products are available now at www.oasisspectrum.com or from VAPRs corporate website www.vaporbrandsint.com along with the Oasis Spectrum massage oils.

The premium Oasis SpectrumCBD Oil Blends combines the knowledge of professional massage therapists, estheticians, health professionals, and experienced cannabinoid pioneers to produce highly effective CBD oil blends. Cannabinoid receptors exist throughout your entire body, not just in your brain. Oasis Spectrum oils start with the freshest responsibly sourced ingredients that give our blends what therapists love and clients expect. All blends start with a base of California grown organic cold pressed almond oil, and apricot oil is then added for its extraordinary health benefits and high concentration of vitamins E and C. Finally, these beautiful oil blends are infused with Premium Cannabis derived CBD from USA grown hemp.

Eleanor Hodge, CEO stated: "The response we have received by very knowledgeable professionals and consumers alike has been overwhelmingly positive. The expansion of our product line will allow a whole new set of people to be able to benefit from the experience and quality of the Oasis Spectrum product line. We look forward to increasing revenues and in continuing to identify additional markets based on our truly remarkable set of premium CBD infused oils."

The Oasis Spectrum brand was given an entirely new look and feel while maintaining the commitment to only produce products sourced from the highest possible quality of ingredients. The new look was made possible by ReelTime Media (OTCPK: RLTR) which became a notable shareholder in VAPR when the two companies signed a Product Development and Marketing Agreement. In exchange, ReelTime receives commissions on products sold, a standard 15% agency placement fee on media placed, and was issued 20,000,000 restricted shares of VaporBrands' common stock.

Barry Henthorn, ReelTime CEO, remarked: "I personally use the new products and have had the pleasure of using the massage oil on numerous occasions. I am fully confident in the quality and effectiveness of all of the Oasis Spectrum products and ReelTime expects that the revue from the existing and new products will continue to increase."

About VaporBrands International, Inc.: www.vaporbrandsint.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Spring Hill, Florida that develops, manufactures, and markets products that promote a healthy lifestyle. VaporBrands recently acquired and owns the Oasis Spectrum brand of CBD products. VaporBrands makes no claims whatsoever about the benefits or risks associated with using any of the ingredients that may or may not be contained in VaporBrands' various blends. VaporBrands strongly encourages consumers to do their own research on specific ingredients. Research is readily available and is being updated on an ongoing basis.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time," which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

VaporBrands International, Inc.

Elly Hodge, CEO/CFO, Director

www.vaporbrandsint.com

ReelTime Media:

Barry Henthorn

[email protected]

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: