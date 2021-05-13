PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. Announces that its CEO Prevails in Court

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ("the Company"), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing Software, online Health Information Digital Systems, and Medical Practice Information Management is pleased to announce that its CEO Ms. Basu prevails "Court in Los Angeles accepted the case against Narinder S. Grewal, MD of Valencia, California and his lawyer Jerome Arnaiz and its former trial counsel Michael J. Hemming. The case is set for trial in September of 2022.

Both the lawyers tried to demurrer (dismiss) the complaint on various grounds. The judge ruled he will not entertain any demurrers" "Anyone may have questions regarding the disclosure made for this lawsuit, please review the Company's OTC DISCLOSURE STATEMENTS of Annual Report and subsequent Disclosure Statements filed on the OTCMARKETS.com"

PPJE, under Ms. Basu's management, retains some of the highest ratings in the healthcare industry and remain at the cutting edge of healthcare reimbursement management, especially for interventional pain management, anesthesia, surgery centers, LDL Apheresis, EMS fire and Emergency ambulance service, and other complex specialties of medicine for the past 31 years.

