PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. Announces that its CEO Prevails in Court

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ("the Company"), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing Software, online Health Information Digital Systems, and Medical Practice Information Management is pleased to announce that its CEO Ms. Basu prevails "Court in Los Angeles accepted the case against Narinder S. Grewal, MD of Valencia, California and his lawyer Jerome Arnaiz and its former trial counsel Michael J. Hemming. The case is set for trial in September of 2022.

Both the lawyers tried to demurrer (dismiss) the complaint on various grounds. The judge ruled he will not entertain any demurrers" "Anyone may have questions regarding the disclosure made for this lawsuit, please review the Company's OTC DISCLOSURE STATEMENTS of Annual Report and subsequent Disclosure Statements filed on the OTCMARKETS.com"

PPJE, under Ms. Basu's management, retains some of the highest ratings in the healthcare industry and remain at the cutting edge of healthcare reimbursement management, especially for interventional pain management, anesthesia, surgery centers, LDL Apheresis, EMS fire and Emergency ambulance service, and other complex specialties of medicine for the past 31 years.

For information, please contact:
Shareholders' Services
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.ppjenterprise.com
Twitter: @PPJEnterprise

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects, or performance of PPJ Enterprise that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constituted or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to various important factors, some of which are beyond PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts that match PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on when the Company made the statements PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647198/PPJ-Healthcare-Enterprises-Inc-Announces-that-its-CEO-Prevails-in-Court

