KinerjaPay Corp. Received Payment from Its First Shipment of Steam Coal

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KinerjaPay Corp (OTCPK: KPAY) a Payment Gateway and Ecommerce Company based in Indonesia with recent changes in its subsidiary Company, P.T. KinerjaPay Indonesia, to include mineral and commodity trading such as coal and other general commodities, today announced that the Company has received its payment from the first shipment of steam coal bound to China. The total amount received for the first shipment was shown at IDR 22.62 billion as per Wednesday's exchange rate which was IDR 14.120 per US Dollar.

The Company plans to carry out payments to suppliers and contractors coming Monday, May 17th 2021, as banks are still on holiday since May 13th 2021 due to Eid Mubarak Holiday, a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims community in Indonesia. From the rough estimate of the transaction, the Company is expected to earn an estimated profit of IDR 2.47 billion, which is roughly around US$170,000 based on today's exchange rate.

Subsequently, as previously mentioned on the press release, the Company is now planning to load another vessel of steam coal to China, Zhejiang port. However due to the week-long holiday, the Company has requested the loading commencement schedule to be postponed to until May 25th 2021. The Company is confident that the business of coal shipment will continue to be the main revenue stream as the demand for coal in China is increasing rapidly. With the first business cycle completed, the Company is looking forward to a very profitable and sustainable business with China.

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides an easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at www.kinerjapay.com.

