EVIO Inc. Hires Jeremy L Sackett as Chief Science Officer

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / EVIO Inc. (the "Company" or "EVIO") (OTC PINK:EVIO) is pleased to announce it hired Jeremy L Sackett as Chief Science Officer.

Mr. Sackett comes to EVIO from Cascadia Labs, which he founded and served as Chief Science Officer. He brings direct subject matter expertise established over a decade building, performing, and managing cannabis testing operations.

Jeremy will oversee the technical operations of EVIO Labs in California, Oregon and Canada. This includes the continued expansion of EVIO's lab in Berkeley, DBA Steep Hill CA, that is now fully licensed, operational, and offering services to the California market. Having well established operations in Oregon and Canada, his focus with these sites will be the development of new services that build value for current and future clients. These new services will be within the cannabis and hemp industries, while also building EVIO's capabilities to perform safety and research testing of pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and other natural products.

"I am excited that Jeremy brings to EVIO extensive experience in the cannabis testing industry, and deep relationships in the California and Oregon cannabis markets." says Lori Glauser, CEO

Beyond his work within the company, he will continue to support the overall success and safety of the cannabis marketplace by representing EVIO as the Co-Chair of the California Cannabis Industry Association, Quality Control Committee, and as member of the Scientific Advisory Committee for the National Cannabis Industry Association.

"Being able to come onboard with a company that is already operating multiple labs successfully and stepping into a scientific leadership role with a talented and committed team already in place, is a phenomenal opportunity that exactly fits my professional goals. I am excited to contribute to the long-term success of my new team and the company." says Jeremy.

Prior to founding Cascadia Labs in 2011, among the first cannabis testing labs in Oregon Jeremy worked as a Project Manager and Analytical Chemist at Bend Research, Inc. and as an Analytical Chemist at Suterra, LLC. Jeremy has a BS in Biochemical Pharmacology from The University of New York at Buffalo.

About EVIO Inc.

EVIO, Inc. is a provider of analytical testing services for cannabis, hemp, and CBD products. EVIO maintains full-service, licensed and accredited laboratory operations in California, Oregon and Canada. EVIO also provides clients with quality analytical, R&D, and consulting services to help them produce the best, compliant products.

For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements pertaining to anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the Company's ability to complete product testing and launch product commercially, the acceptance of product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in Company reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov or www.eviolabs.com.

For Further Information:
Lori Glauser, CEO
i[email protected]
702-748-9944

SOURCE: EVIO, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647165/EVIO-Inc-Hires-Jeremy-L-Sackett-as-Chief-Science-Officer

img.ashx?id=647165
