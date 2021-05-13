Logo
DDB North America to spark growth in Chicago with first female CEO

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Andrea Diquez is appointed DDB Chicago CEO

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB North America today announced the addition of a new leader at the helm of their Chicago office. Andrea Diquez joins DDB Chicago as Chief Executive Officer.

Andrea Diquez, Chief Executive Officer, DDB Chicago

DDB looks to Diquez's inspirational leadership to ignite growth for the region's largest office.

"Andrea is bringing an incredible set of skills and experience to DDB Chicago," says North America CEO Justin Thomas-Copeland. "She is landing at DDB during an incredible time for our agency, but also at an amazing time in her career. She will become our first female CEO in Chicago, an office with a history of explosive growth and creativity. These are characteristics which Andrea innately brings through her leadership style and outlook. She combines creativity and connected thinking to deliver the unexpected to clients and spark growth."

Originally from Venezuela, Andrea has spent the majority of her over 25-year career in New York, most recently serving as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi New York. Under her leadership the office experienced a period of significant transformation, growth and industry recognition that included numerous creative and effectiveness awards.

Andrea brings to her role a people-first mindset and rich experience in capturing cultural moments and transforming business for her clients across multiple industries. This approach will drive the agency's strategy across its global client roster. As DDB Chicago CEO, Diquez will report directly to Thomas-Copeland and oversee all aspects of the business for DDB's largest North American office.

"I'm thrilled to join the incredible team at DDB," says Diquez. "DDB is famous for its creativity and I'm excited to infuse that creative spirit into every part of the business. I am drawn to DDB's new ambition that combines creativity and connection to drive relevance, unlock audiences and ultimately grow our clients' business in unexpected ways. I believe this will be a winning combination to continue the growth of DDB Chicago, too."

An Ad Age Woman to Watch and ADCOLOR Champion award recipient, Diquez understands that diversity is critical in growing business and bringing creativity to clients. Throughout her career, Diquez has effectively built highly diverse teams that deliver powerful creative solutions for complex business challenges.

"Andrea will put DDB on a new trajectory," says Thomas-Copeland. "We are honored to have such a progressive, creatively minded and inspiring leader join our ranks. We look forward to Andrea sparking growth for our clients, their brands and also for our business."

ABOUT DDB
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leadingadvertising publications and awards shows. The WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

Media Contact:
Xavier Totor
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ddb-north-america-to-spark-growth-in-chicago-with-first-female-ceo-301291027.html

SOURCE DDB North America

