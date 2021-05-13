Consumer Spending to Drive a Summer Boom for the US Economy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Consumer Spending to Drive a Summer Boom for the US Economy

The strong consumer showing at the end of the 1st quarter sets the tone for the summer

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

A surge in consumer spending is expected to be a key driver of a summer boom for the U.S. economy, according to a research briefing from Oxford Economics.

"The strong U.S. consumer showing at the end of Q1 sets the tone for a summer boom," the report said. "As health conditions improve and the economy reopens, generous fiscal stimulus, rebounding employment, and rising optimism will help unleash pent-up demand. We foresee real consumption growth at 9.6% this year the strongest performance since 1946."

The bullish Oxford Economics briefing on the state of the American consumer is consistent with a streak of other reports coming from the U.S. government and private research institutes in recent months. For instance, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index was 86.5 in April, up from 84.9 in March. That was the highest reading since March 2020, reflecting improving current economic conditions and steady future economic prospects.

Meanwhile, March retail sales were up 9.8% from February and up 27.7% from a year earlier, marking the most significant increase since May 2020.

Things will continue to look good even beyond the summer to the year-end and 2022. "Looking into 2022, we anticipate that the fuel for consumer spending will rotate from income to savings," said the research briefing. "We expect U.S. households will use about 13% of the $2.3tn in excess savings accumulated since the pandemic's onset to smooth their outlays, supporting 5.1% consumer spending growth."

A surge in consumer spending is expected to lead to a boom in the U.S. economy. Consumer spending counts for close to two-thirds of America's gross domestic product, the highest ratio by far among the developed world.

America's economic boom could spread to its major trade partners' economies, like Canada, Mexico, Japan and the E.U, and help the global economy stay on a sustainable recovery path from the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's good news for listed companies that cater to the American consumers, as higher consumer spending is expected to boost their top and bottom lines.

Still, a boom in consumer spending may have a negative side effect for financial markets. It can fuel inflation, as evidenced by a streak of higher inflation numbers that have unsettled Wall Street recently.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.