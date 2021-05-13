Consumer Spending to Drive a Summer Boom for the US Economy

A surge in consumer spending is expected to be a key driver of a summer boom for the U.S. economy, according to a research briefing from Oxford Economics.

"The strong U.S. consumer showing at the end of Q1 sets the tone for a summer boom," the report said. "As health conditions improve and the economy reopens, generous fiscal stimulus, rebounding employment, and rising optimism will help unleash pent-up demand. We foresee real consumption growth at 9.6% this year the strongest performance since 1946."

The bullish Oxford Economics briefing on the state of the American consumer is consistent with a streak of other reports coming from the U.S. government and private research institutes in recent months. For instance, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index was 86.5 in April, up from 84.9 in March. That was the highest reading since March 2020, reflecting improving current economic conditions and steady future economic prospects.

Meanwhile, March retail sales were up 9.8% from February and up 27.7% from a year earlier, marking the most significant increase since May 2020.

Things will continue to look good even beyond the summer to the year-end and 2022. "Looking into 2022, we anticipate that the fuel for consumer spending will rotate from income to savings," said the research briefing. "We expect U.S. households will use about 13% of the $2.3tn in excess savings accumulated since the pandemic's onset to smooth their outlays, supporting 5.1% consumer spending growth."

A surge in consumer spending is expected to lead to a boom in the U.S. economy. Consumer spending counts for close to two-thirds of America's gross domestic product, the highest ratio by far among the developed world.

America's economic boom could spread to its major trade partners' economies, like Canada, Mexico, Japan and the E.U, and help the global economy stay on a sustainable recovery path from the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's good news for listed companies that cater to the American consumers, as higher consumer spending is expected to boost their top and bottom lines.

Still, a boom in consumer spending may have a negative side effect for financial markets. It can fuel inflation, as evidenced by a streak of higher inflation numbers that have unsettled Wall Street recently.

