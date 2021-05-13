First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells 3M Co, Deere, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co
- New Purchases: BABA, KOF, RDS.A,
- Added Positions: BDX, WLTW, RGLD, UGI, FB, FMX, CRM, DEI, ABEV, GLD, NG, WPM, MMP, SPGI, KL, UHS, ACN, ORLA, UL, AU, BTG, AGI, MAG, BTI, CRH, KGC, DEO, SNY, GD, GSK, LYG,
- Reduced Positions: DE, SMG, GOOG, NTR, TFC, WY, BK, TRV, ADI, TXN, Y, WRB, XOM, ORCL, SCHW, XRAY, CMI, BRK.A, SLB, ANTM, HCA, TSM, USB, PEP, IPGP, UNP, PPG, CCU, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: MMM,
For the details of
First Eagle Investment 's stock buys and sells,
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 27,682,604 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 30,181,068 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 25,888,313 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 9,710,936 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 18,462,145 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $208.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 951,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $42.21 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.313700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 88,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 410.02%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $245.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,288,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,393,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,476,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UGI Corp (UGI)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in UGI Corp by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,196,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,910,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 895,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 40.29%. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 1,535,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 72.58%. The sale prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 217,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 26.75%. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 5,377,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 35.08%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 113,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.
