First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells 3M Co, Deere, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Royal Gold Inc, UGI Corp, sells 3M Co, Deere, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Truist Financial Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $37.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

First Eagle Investment 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+eagle+investment/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Eagle Investment
  1. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 27,682,604 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 30,181,068 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 25,888,313 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 9,710,936 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 18,462,145 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)


First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $208.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 951,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)


First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $42.21 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.313700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 88,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)


First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 410.02%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $245.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,288,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,393,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,476,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UGI Corp (UGI)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in UGI Corp by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,196,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,910,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 895,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 40.29%. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 1,535,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 72.58%. The sale prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 217,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 26.75%. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 5,377,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 35.08%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 113,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Eagle Investment. Also check out:


1. First Eagle Investment's Undervalued Stocks

2. First Eagle Investment's Top Growth Companies, and

3. First Eagle Investment's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that First Eagle Investment keeps buying
insider

insider