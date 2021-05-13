Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys KE Holdings Inc, TAL Education Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Bilibili Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys KE Holdings Inc, TAL Education Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Bilibili Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys KE Holdings Inc, TAL Education Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells Bilibili Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Noah Holdings, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinpoint+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd
  1. Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 1,920,354 shares, 42.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.28%
  2. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 725,800 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 370.08%
  3. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 865,738 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.29%
  4. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 365,779 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 907,100 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 660.58%
New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 365,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 78,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 213,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 370.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.6%. The holding were 725,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.58%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 907,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 93.42%. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.03%. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd still held 36,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 84.85%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $208.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.19%. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd still held 23,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar

insider