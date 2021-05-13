Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys KE Holdings Inc, TAL Education Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Bilibili Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: TAL, MU, VIPS, DIS, WDC, LX, ISRG, ALNY, STAA, KOD, CAN, SBUX, CD, QFIN, FUTU,

Investment company Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys KE Holdings Inc, TAL Education Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells Bilibili Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Noah Holdings, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 1,920,354 shares, 42.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.28% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 725,800 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 370.08% Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 865,738 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.29% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 365,779 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 907,100 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 660.58%

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 365,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 78,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 213,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 370.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.6%. The holding were 725,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.58%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 907,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 93.42%. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.03%. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd still held 36,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 84.85%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $208.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.19%. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd still held 23,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.