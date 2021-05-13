Logo
Alibaba Sinks on 1st Quarter of Operating Losses in History

E-commerce giant otherwise reports strong merchandise revenue growth

Author's Avatar
James Li
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (

BABA, Financial) tumbled over 4% in morning trading on Thursday on the heels of reporting its first quarter of operating losses in company history.

For the quarter ending March 31, the Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based e-commerce giant reported an operating loss of 7.663 billion yuan ($1.170 billion), reflecting an 18.228 billion yuan antitrust charge from the China State Administration for Market Regulation. CEO Daniel Zhang said that the operating loss was the company's first quarter of operating loss in Alibaba's history. Excluding the one-time charge, operating income would have been 10.565 billion yuan, up 48% from the prior-year quarter.

1392864362179375104.png

Company achieves historic milestone of 1 billion active users for the year

Alibaba reported revenue of 717.289 billion yuan, up 41% year over year, driven on active users for the Alibaba Ecosystem surpassing 1 billion during the 12 months ending March 31. China retail marketplace customers increased to 811 million, up 85 million from the fiscal 2020 total.

1392871394051665920.png

GuruFocus ranks Alibaba's profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming over 85% of global competitors.

1392872822493196288.png

Stock falls on revenue and earnings miss

Shares of Alibaba traded at an intraday low of $208.13, down approximately 5.35% from Wednesday's close of $219.90. The stock is significantly undervalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.59.

1392876541637079040.png

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).

1392876799616135168.png

Disclosure: Long Alibaba.

Author's Avatar
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!