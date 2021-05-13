Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2021 annual meeting

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) has announced preliminary results of the shareholder vote at its annual meeting, which was held today in a virtual-only format.



Verizons shareholders elected each of Verizons nine directors to a one-year term. Shareholders also voted in favor of two management proposals:

Approved the compensation of the companys named executive officers as described in the 2021 proxy statement, and

Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the companys independent registered public accounting firm.

All three shareholder proposals were defeated: shareholder right to act by written consent; amend executive compensation clawback policy; and shareholder ratification of annual equity awards.

Vote tallies are considered preliminary until the final results are tabulated and certified by independent inspectors of election. The final results will be posted on Verizons website at www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worlds leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

