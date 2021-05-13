American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

WINCHESTER, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The live broadcast of American Woodmark Corporation's conference call will be available online at: http://www.americanwoodmark.com on Thursday, May 27, beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) May 27 through 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) June 3, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10156278.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. The Company presently operates 17 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and 8 primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.americanwoodmark.com.

