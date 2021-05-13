Logo
Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rokos Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Baidu Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding, DoorDash Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rokos Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Rokos Capital Management LLP owns 64 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rokos Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rokos+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rokos Capital Management LLP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,575,000 shares, 15.93% of the total portfolio.
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 19,328,953 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 138,473 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.12%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 1,950,478 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 619.45%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 105,600 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 19,328,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 970,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 784,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,350,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $295.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 330,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 393,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 619.45%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $222.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 1,950,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 259.34%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $242.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,148,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.42%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2250.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 141,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,436,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 55.80%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 533,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Sold Out: Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $16 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $22.86.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 93.03%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Rokos Capital Management LLP still held 37,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 92.14%. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Rokos Capital Management LLP still held 19,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 90%. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Rokos Capital Management LLP still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 70%. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.149400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Rokos Capital Management LLP still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 90%. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.617800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Rokos Capital Management LLP still held 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 70%. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Rokos Capital Management LLP still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rokos Capital Management LLP. Also check out:

