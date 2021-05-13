Logo
American National Insurance Co Buys Okta Inc, Shopify Inc, HubSpot Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, The Kroger Co, RingCentral Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company American National Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Okta Inc, Shopify Inc, HubSpot Inc, VMware Inc, Zendesk Inc, sells ServiceNow Inc, The Kroger Co, RingCentral Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Insurance Co . As of 2021Q1, American National Insurance Co owns 352 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+insurance+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,113,109 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 529,908 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,045 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 165,160 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,995 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1048.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $474.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $130.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 88,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $242.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: Cielo SA (CIOXY)

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Cielo SA. The sale prices were between $0.59 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO . Also check out:

