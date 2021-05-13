American National Insurance Co Buys Okta Inc, Shopify Inc, HubSpot Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, The Kroger Co, RingCentral Inc

- New Purchases: OKTA, SHOP, HUBS, VMW, ZEN, MDB, SAIL, DOCU, PXD, PACW, WB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NOW, KR, RNG, DIS, EPAM, ATVI, PTC, WDC, WNS, ESS, PPG,
- Sold Out: PE, VNT, MDLZ, CIOXY,
These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,113,109 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 529,908 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,045 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 165,160 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,995 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1048.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $474.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $130.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 88,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $242.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.Sold Out: Cielo SA (CIOXY)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Cielo SA. The sale prices were between $0.59 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.7.
