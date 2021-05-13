Frisch Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: FLOT, MTUM, NUV, ICLN, NRK, TBT, XLE, SRE, SQ, ABNB, CSCO, BX, AEP, EES, FE, FDX, C, WORX,
- Added Positions: JNJ, BABA, QQEW, SCHW, MJ, VWO, T, JPM, AAPL, VTV, BRK.B, BOTZ, FIVG, VT, HD, XLF, ESGE, DIS, XLV, VB, VXUS, VTI, MELI, XOM, NVDA, KO, CRWD, PFE, CRM, VZ, PM, XLI, UNH, V, PG, CSX, PEP, NEE, MS, TMO, ADBE, BAC, BMY, VUG, LLY, QQQ, ILMN, ESGD, NFLX, ZS, SHOP, GOOG, ABBV, IBM, KMB, GSK, TWLO, MO, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, BOND, IVV, USMV, AMZN, HDV, MSFT, UPS, VOO, SPEM, BLK, SPYV, SPY, FB, EEM, DSI, APYX, XLK, EFA, IWM, YUM, ANTM, RTX, TXT, ORCL, GS, EPD, ED, CMCSA, CVX, CAT, AMGN,
- Sold Out: INDA, MINT, COST, QCOM, FTSM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,284 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 274,532 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 297,980 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 57,545 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 364,160 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 297,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 51,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 702,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 213,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The purchase prices were between $13.29 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.798700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 359,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 111,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 329.37%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 39,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 488.64%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $207.470400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 23,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.852000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 49,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 105.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 207.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
