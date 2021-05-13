Logo
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Frisch Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Johnson & Johnson, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frisch Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Frisch Financial Group, Inc. owns 143 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Frisch Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frisch+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Frisch Financial Group, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,284 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
  2. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 274,532 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  3. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 297,980 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 57,545 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 364,160 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 297,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 51,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 702,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 213,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The purchase prices were between $13.29 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.798700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 359,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 111,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 329.37%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 39,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 488.64%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $207.470400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 23,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.852000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 49,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 105.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 207.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Frisch Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

