Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys Airbnb Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Aptiv PLC, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, McDonald's Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys Airbnb Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Aptiv PLC, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Terra Nova Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Aptiv PLC, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Intel Corp, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, McDonald's Corp, Lam Research Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/terra+nova+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,832 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,345 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,958 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,689 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 21,211 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.149400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 10,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 17,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 13,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 28,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $842.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 24,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 185.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 35,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 72.19%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $167.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 79.19%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $131.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 11,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $348.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Terra Nova Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider