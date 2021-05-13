Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys Airbnb Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Aptiv PLC, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: ABNB, ICE, APTV, INTC, BLK, DOW, GM, VMI, APD, AZO, PLUG, LYB, F,

Investment company Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Aptiv PLC, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Intel Corp, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, McDonald's Corp, Lam Research Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,832 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,345 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,958 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,689 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 21,211 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52%

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.149400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 10,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 17,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 13,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 28,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $842.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 24,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 185.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 35,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 72.19%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $167.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 79.19%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $131.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 11,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $348.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.