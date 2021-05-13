Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Buys Anthem Inc, Designer Brands Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Silicom, Coherent Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

New Purchases: ANTM, DBI, ETNB, INFL, LMT, EWU, INDA, LNG, EWT, USCI, TECK, FRA, PXD, SPPP, XME, AAXJ, SE, MSOS, PSA, XLF, ICE, GUNR, CLF, BIT, EUFN, HFRO, LIT, ABNB, MOO, VOO, ACN, GSK, GNK, NXPI, KRE, LOGI, ASEA, APD, VOYA, VIV,

ANTM, DBI, ETNB, INFL, LMT, EWU, INDA, LNG, EWT, USCI, TECK, FRA, PXD, SPPP, XME, AAXJ, SE, MSOS, PSA, XLF, ICE, GUNR, CLF, BIT, EUFN, HFRO, LIT, ABNB, MOO, VOO, ACN, GSK, GNK, NXPI, KRE, LOGI, ASEA, APD, VOYA, VIV, Added Positions: FB, IVOL, CEF, FNV, SGDM, SFM, PSLV, PHYS, ITRN, XOM, MJ, AER, CCJ, EQR, HRTX, NWL, RTX, AMLP, BTI, MSTR, SU, SIL, AAPL, XLE, EOG, EWY, WFC, ARDX, TSM, SPG, SILJ, WM, SKM, EWJ, JOF, IWM, BRK.B, NTR, FNDE, KBA, TEI, GDXJ, SOXX, IBB, BG, LOPE, MSFT, VTIP, BLK, AMZN, BX, SPY, KO, VYM, PM, PFE, V, GOLD, T, NEM, VGT, MRK, AEM, VCIT, GIM, TIP, VBR, BAC, AXP, TSLA, TCOM, CME, XLB, FSM, CRM, FCX, PYPL, PAAS, NKE, MS, MMT, MIN, MDT, MCD, EWZ, SLV, VWOB, WIA, SQ, PLTR, LIN, KL, EEM, HD, GAB, CHTR, COG, BKNG,

FB, IVOL, CEF, FNV, SGDM, SFM, PSLV, PHYS, ITRN, XOM, MJ, AER, CCJ, EQR, HRTX, NWL, RTX, AMLP, BTI, MSTR, SU, SIL, AAPL, XLE, EOG, EWY, WFC, ARDX, TSM, SPG, SILJ, WM, SKM, EWJ, JOF, IWM, BRK.B, NTR, FNDE, KBA, TEI, GDXJ, SOXX, IBB, BG, LOPE, MSFT, VTIP, BLK, AMZN, BX, SPY, KO, VYM, PM, PFE, V, GOLD, T, NEM, VGT, MRK, AEM, VCIT, GIM, TIP, VBR, BAC, AXP, TSLA, TCOM, CME, XLB, FSM, CRM, FCX, PYPL, PAAS, NKE, MS, MMT, MIN, MDT, MCD, EWZ, SLV, VWOB, WIA, SQ, PLTR, LIN, KL, EEM, HD, GAB, CHTR, COG, BKNG, Reduced Positions: SILC, COHR, ICLN, NLY, MOS, EVR, GOOGL, AWF, VEA, VZ, ASA, GDX, JPM, SNY, EXC, BABA, MO, VWO, CF, AON, TPIC, VRP, NVS, HDSN, SLRC, SONY, AL, TWI, FLRN, PFF, CVS, MMP, AGG, CNI, PPT, VMBS, VIG, DKNG, VEU, VTI, SCSC, ZBRA, VCSH, NOK, WLTW, JNJ, VUG, SAVE, HIO, PG, FDX, GBDC, JD, WBA, WIW, MMU, SYY, USB, ULTA, ALC, DMF, ETN, ERJ, NEE, EPD, BK, GILD, HL, IBM, IGSB, AFB, LEN, MA, ALL, ADP, WY, BIIB, BXMT, VNQ, CB, CFG, DEO, DIS, ENB, GD, UNP, IVV, FLOT, JLL, XLV,

SILC, COHR, ICLN, NLY, MOS, EVR, GOOGL, AWF, VEA, VZ, ASA, GDX, JPM, SNY, EXC, BABA, MO, VWO, CF, AON, TPIC, VRP, NVS, HDSN, SLRC, SONY, AL, TWI, FLRN, PFF, CVS, MMP, AGG, CNI, PPT, VMBS, VIG, DKNG, VEU, VTI, SCSC, ZBRA, VCSH, NOK, WLTW, JNJ, VUG, SAVE, HIO, PG, FDX, GBDC, JD, WBA, WIW, MMU, SYY, USB, ULTA, ALC, DMF, ETN, ERJ, NEE, EPD, BK, GILD, HL, IBM, IGSB, AFB, LEN, MA, ALL, ADP, WY, BIIB, BXMT, VNQ, CB, CFG, DEO, DIS, ENB, GD, UNP, IVV, FLOT, JLL, XLV, Sold Out: ARKK, KWEB, ARKG, TWTR, ITB, XLU, CHIQ, UROV, ARKW, ZTS, VXX, CHL, CPRT, GRVY, NIO, PIM,

Investment company Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Anthem Inc, Designer Brands Inc, Facebook Inc, 89bio Inc, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, sells Silicom, Coherent Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management . As of 2021Q1, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management owns 284 stocks with a total value of $603 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEKIN SINGER STRAUSS ASSET MANAGEMENT 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pekin+singer+strauss+asset+management+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 3,764,794 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) - 523,950 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,897 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,416 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 234,134 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $397.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 17,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 347,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in 89bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.22 and $26.73, with an estimated average price of $23.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 183,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 140,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 602.69%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 21,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 318,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 76.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.280500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 265,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 714.45%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $148.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 873.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.469000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 71,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 114.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 367,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.