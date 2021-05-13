Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Buys Anthem Inc, Designer Brands Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Silicom, Coherent Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

- New Purchases: ANTM, DBI, ETNB, INFL, LMT, EWU, INDA, LNG, EWT, USCI, TECK, FRA, PXD, SPPP, XME, AAXJ, SE, MSOS, PSA, XLF, ICE, GUNR, CLF, BIT, EUFN, HFRO, LIT, ABNB, MOO, VOO, ACN, GSK, GNK, NXPI, KRE, LOGI, ASEA, APD, VOYA, VIV,
These are the top 5 holdings of PEKIN SINGER STRAUSS ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 3,764,794 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) - 523,950 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,897 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,416 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 234,134 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $397.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 17,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 347,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 89bio Inc (ETNB)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in 89bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.22 and $26.73, with an estimated average price of $23.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 183,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 140,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 602.69%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 21,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 318,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 76.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.280500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 265,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 714.45%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $148.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 873.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.469000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 71,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 114.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 367,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.
