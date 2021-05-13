Logo
Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Buys Anthem Inc, Designer Brands Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Silicom, Coherent Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, Designer Brands Inc, Facebook Inc, 89bio Inc, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, sells Silicom, Coherent Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management . As of 2021Q1, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management owns 284 stocks with a total value of $603 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEKIN SINGER STRAUSS ASSET MANAGEMENT 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pekin+singer+strauss+asset+management+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEKIN SINGER STRAUSS ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 3,764,794 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  2. SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) - 523,950 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,897 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,416 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 234,134 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $397.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 17,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 347,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 89bio Inc (ETNB)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in 89bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.22 and $26.73, with an estimated average price of $23.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 183,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 140,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 602.69%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 21,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 318,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 76.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.280500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 265,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 714.45%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $148.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 873.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.469000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 71,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 114.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 367,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.



