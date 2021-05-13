Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Roche Holding AG, Heineken NV

- New Purchases: EBAY, BYND, APTV, SPLK, ROL, MCK, YUMC, YUM, VFC, RSG, PNC, PSX, PLTR, MTCH, CMI, CGNX, CHD, BURL, BLDP, AZEK, FTK, TTI,
- Added Positions: SHW, SPGI, MRK, AON, COST, ROP, FAST, BDX, AMZN, TJX, PYPL, GNRC, EQIX, CHTR, TSM, NKE, CSCO, CVX, MCO, CRM, BF.B, SPOT, ADSK, NEE, ADP, WM, ABT, SBGSY, PEP, NOW, NYT, TT, TRMB, MSCI, XYL, LRLCY, ABBV, HD, HASI, XOM, DHR, LLY, MMM, WMT, T, TMO, BK, BLK, BP, MKC, SYY, MELI, HON, ALLE, AMT, MS, DD, TXN, NOC, GLW, ORCL, SNOW, SHOP, BX, CTVA, BMY, BF.A, CARR, CL,
- Reduced Positions: MLM, RHHBY, HEINY, AAPL, DE, BRK.B, GOOG, SBUX, TSLA, UL, JPM, CNI, FIS, DEO, FRC, UNH, IDXX, MTD, CNC, GOOGL, ACN, AMGN, PM, PAYX, NVS, MDLZ, PG, SO, ZTS, V, INTU, IBM, VZ, VLO, DOW, AJG, FTV, CMCSA, DFS, FB, CVS, KO, PGR, QCOM, RTX, DOV, ROST, D, SPY, STT, ETN, CCI, UNP, KMX, VGT, AVY, DIS, ZBH, AME, MCD, GILD, IBN, GIS, ITW, ILMN, INTC, GE, SKYY, KMB, LIN, LOW, TROW, MDT, EFX, EPD, NFLX, NEM, NSC, EHC, EMR, PFE, GS,
- Sold Out: VEOEY, NVZMY, BABA, ASH, HKHHF, VO, VB, MDY, VVV, VNNVF, DISCK, WCN, VRTX, VAR, UTL, GD, RLLCF.PFD, PROS, ENLC,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 931,700 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,453,490 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 84,690 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 682,778 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 423,653 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 581,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $195.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 8635.42%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 369,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 3042.38%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 181,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,437,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.792500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 313,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 146.68%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $290.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 120.41%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $713.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The sale prices were between $24.58 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $26.96.Sold Out: Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novozymes A/S. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $61.72.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.
