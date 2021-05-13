Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Roche Holding AG, Heineken NV

New York, NY, based Investment company Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, eBay Inc, Merck Inc, Aon PLC, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Roche Holding AG, Heineken NV, Unilever PLC, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/douglass+winthrop+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 931,700 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,453,490 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 84,690 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 682,778 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 423,653 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 581,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $195.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 8635.42%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 369,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 3042.38%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 181,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,437,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.792500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 313,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 146.68%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $290.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 120.41%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $713.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The sale prices were between $24.58 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $26.96.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novozymes A/S. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $61.72.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.