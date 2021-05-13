Logo
Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Roche Holding AG, Heineken NV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, eBay Inc, Merck Inc, Aon PLC, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Roche Holding AG, Heineken NV, Unilever PLC, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC owns 266 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/douglass+winthrop+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 931,700 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,453,490 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 84,690 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 682,778 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 423,653 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 581,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $195.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 8635.42%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 369,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 3042.38%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 181,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,437,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.792500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 313,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 146.68%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $290.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 120.41%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $713.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The sale prices were between $24.58 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $26.96.

Sold Out: Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novozymes A/S. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $61.72.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC keeps buying
