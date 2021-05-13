Lincoln Capital LLC Buys Otis Worldwide Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Target Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Electric Co

New Purchases: SPY, TGT,

SPY, TGT, Added Positions: OTIS, MKL, BSV, IEFA, IVV, DE, IJH, IJR, VB, VEA, VTV, VUG, USMV, VWO,

OTIS, MKL, BSV, IEFA, IVV, DE, IJH, IJR, VB, VEA, VTV, VUG, USMV, VWO, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, CB, HD, PFE, CSCO, INTC, SYY, UL,

BRK.A, CB, HD, PFE, CSCO, INTC, SYY, UL, Sold Out: GLD, GE,

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Lincoln Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Otis Worldwide Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Target Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lincoln Capital LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lincoln Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincoln+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,897 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 67,921 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 58 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.94% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 177,163 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 84,219 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 661.48%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 71,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Lincoln Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.