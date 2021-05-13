Lincoln Capital LLC Buys Otis Worldwide Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Target Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: SPY, TGT,
- Added Positions: OTIS, MKL, BSV, IEFA, IVV, DE, IJH, IJR, VB, VEA, VTV, VUG, USMV, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.A, CB, HD, PFE, CSCO, INTC, SYY, UL,
- Sold Out: GLD, GE,
For the details of Lincoln Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Lincoln Capital LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,897 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 67,921 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 58 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.94%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 177,163 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 84,219 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Lincoln Capital LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Lincoln Capital LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 661.48%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 71,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Lincoln Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Lincoln Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.
