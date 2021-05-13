Forefront Analytics, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Lyft Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BSV, REGN, FNV, KGC, NEM, AGI, GOLD, ESGD, VRNA, EIGR, ATNX,
- Added Positions: BKLN, EMB, MTUM, IAU, IGF, OSMT, DYAI, GERN, JNJ, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: EDV, BNDX, IEF, MBB, HYG, EES, DJP, VNQ, IVV, VNQI, VTV, ORTX, ORCC, GILD, UWM, DE, CVS, HSIC, SSO, DVAX,
- Sold Out: LYFT, VCLT, SNY, AAPL, DHR, VXRT,
For the details of Forefront Analytics, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forefront+analytics%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Forefront Analytics, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 94,197 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 640,838 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 390,391 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,414 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 138,703 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.262400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 36,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $515.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $148.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 139.06%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 153,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (OSMT)
Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC by 66.48%. The purchase prices were between $3.26 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $3.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dyadic International Inc (DYAI)
Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in Dyadic International Inc by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.Sold Out: Vaxart Inc (VXRT)
Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Vaxart Inc. The sale prices were between $5.64 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $7.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Forefront Analytics, LLC. Also check out:
1. Forefront Analytics, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Forefront Analytics, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Forefront Analytics, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Forefront Analytics, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs