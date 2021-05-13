Forefront Analytics, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Lyft Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Forefront Analytics, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Lyft Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Forefront Analytics, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, sells Lyft Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sanofi SA, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forefront Analytics, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Forefront Analytics, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Forefront Analytics, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forefront+analytics%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Forefront Analytics, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 94,197 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  2. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 640,838 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  3. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 390,391 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,414 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  5. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 138,703 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.262400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 36,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $515.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $148.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 139.06%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 153,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (OSMT)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC by 66.48%. The purchase prices were between $3.26 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $3.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dyadic International Inc (DYAI)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in Dyadic International Inc by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: Vaxart Inc (VXRT)

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Vaxart Inc. The sale prices were between $5.64 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $7.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Forefront Analytics, LLC. Also check out:

1. Forefront Analytics, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Forefront Analytics, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Forefront Analytics, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Forefront Analytics, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider