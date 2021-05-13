Bowie Capital Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc

New Purchases: HD, NVDA,

Investment company Bowie Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, The Home Depot Inc, ServiceNow Inc, S&P Global Inc, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowie Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bowie Capital Management, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $720 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 198,500 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 138,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Facebook Inc (FB) - 137,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% Aon PLC (AON) - 158,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.23% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 83,900 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $543.533400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 216.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3153.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $473.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $455.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $267.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.