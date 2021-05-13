Capital CS Group, LLC Buys Polaris Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Blink Charging Co, Sells Apple Inc, Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PII, AMAT, F, WLK, NOW, HUBS, WDC, SMG, TXN, RBC, LOW, DHI, WST, SAM, AMP, BBY, YETI, BA, TGT, GOOGL, DOCU, PACK, KLAC, ROKU, RUN, INFO, GRMN, GOVT, SPLG, RJF, FDX, QYLD, SUSC, CLM, BTG,
- Added Positions: BLNK, ESGU, SEDG, TAN, TER, SPY, AUY, RCS, CHW,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CRWD, NVDA, ETW, TSLA, PYPL, ASML, SQ, VIAC, EXG,
- Sold Out: SHOP, TWLO, AMZN, FSLR, IDXX, IPHI, JPM, SNPS, RNG, ISRG, TREX, AMD, NIO, WDAY, OKTA, TDOC, TSM, QRVO, CRM, ETV, GOF, FSM, JD, GE, USAS,
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 375,495 shares, 58.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Polaris Inc (PII) - 18,395 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 55,111 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
- Blink Charging Co (BLNK) - 57,570 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 362.56%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 13,976 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $132.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 18,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 13,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 142,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $95.16, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 14,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $455.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $474.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Blink Charging Co by 362.56%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 57,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 62.77%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $203.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.441500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)
Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Yamana Gold Inc by 128.17%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21.
