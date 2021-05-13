Capital CS Group, LLC Buys Polaris Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Blink Charging Co, Sells Apple Inc, Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital CS Group, LLC Buys Polaris Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Blink Charging Co, Sells Apple Inc, Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital CS Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Polaris Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Blink Charging Co, Ford Motor Co, Westlake Chemical Corp, sells Apple Inc, Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital CS Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital CS Group, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital CS Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+cs+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital CS Group, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 375,495 shares, 58.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  2. Polaris Inc (PII) - 18,395 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 55,111 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  4. Blink Charging Co (BLNK) - 57,570 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 362.56%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 13,976 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $132.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 18,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 13,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 142,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $95.16, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 14,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $455.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Capital CS Group, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $474.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Blink Charging Co by 362.56%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 57,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 62.77%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $203.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.441500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Capital CS Group, LLC added to a holding in Yamana Gold Inc by 128.17%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Capital CS Group, LLC sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital CS Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Capital CS Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital CS Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital CS Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital CS Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider