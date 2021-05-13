Clearfield Capital Management Lp Buys Adient PLC, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Sells LKQ Corp, US Foods Holding Corp, Performance Food Group Co

New Purchases: ADNT, WSC,

ADNT, WSC, Added Positions: BLMN,

BLMN, Reduced Positions: USFD, EXPE, PFGC, ACIW, DIN,

USFD, EXPE, PFGC, ACIW, DIN, Sold Out: LKQ, IAC,

Investment company Clearfield Capital Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Adient PLC, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, sells LKQ Corp, US Foods Holding Corp, Performance Food Group Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearfield Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Clearfield Capital Management Lp owns 9 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 670,986 shares, 35.68% of the total portfolio. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 173,989 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.27% Adient PLC (ADNT) - 629,130 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. New Position WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 892,331 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. New Position ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 620,786 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53%

Clearfield Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $48, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.59%. The holding were 629,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.43%. The holding were 892,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 285.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 845,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3.

Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.