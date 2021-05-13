Clearfield Capital Management Lp Buys Adient PLC, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Sells LKQ Corp, US Foods Holding Corp, Performance Food Group Co

- New Purchases: ADNT, WSC,
- Added Positions: BLMN,
- Reduced Positions: USFD, EXPE, PFGC, ACIW, DIN,
- Sold Out: LKQ, IAC,
For the details of CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearfield+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 670,986 shares, 35.68% of the total portfolio.
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 173,989 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.27%
- Adient PLC (ADNT) - 629,130 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 892,331 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 620,786 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53%
Clearfield Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $48, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.59%. The holding were 629,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Clearfield Capital Management Lp initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.43%. The holding were 892,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Clearfield Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 285.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 845,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Clearfield Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying