GenTrust, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

New Purchases: VGK, VWO, VPL, SPY, BND, TIP, SPLG, VCSH, VO, WIP, TROW, EWY, AAPL, IJH, KRE, XLE, GLD, VNQ, VB, SHV, SHM, ICLN, MOO, PICK, PDBC, URA, AMZN, MDY, LQD, MAR, PLNT, BKNG, EMB, XLC, XLK, COF, VTI, XLY, AGG, RIO, BHP, LUV, WYNN, JBLU, GS, MSFT, HYD, HEDJ, DRI, CCL, EXPE, SCHP, GDX, VEA, ACWI, EPI, IWM, GOOG, VUG, CZR, PACW, NEE, EWZ, LYV, SPTM, EWS, BPOP, IYY, USMV, ACWX, GOOGL, NVCN, USCI, VDE, BABA, DSI, BAC, CL, SUSB, CE, ESGE, DIS, EPP, PRFZ, UNH, IWB, VT, PYPL, DKNG, OMEX, XLF, GE, CFMS, WTI,

Added Positions: VOO, VCIT, JETS, MUB, EWC, PLTR, EMLP, BRK.B, JNJ, NKE, ESGD, QUAL,

Reduced Positions: QQQ, TFI, TTD, ITM, GDXJ, ESGU, SPLV,

Sold Out: NAC, BTT, CLOU, EW, FCX,

Investment company GenTrust, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GenTrust, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GenTrust, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 305,564 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,581,984 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,697,156 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 910,673 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 182,978 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. New Position

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.48%. The holding were 1,581,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.25%. The holding were 1,697,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 910,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 182,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 784,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 480,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenTrust, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.88.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.51.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.